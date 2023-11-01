My Demon, Vigilante, and more: 9 exciting K-dramas set to release in November 2023
From Song Kang and Kin Yoo Jung's My Demon to Nam Joo Hyuk's Vigilante, November 2023 is all prepped up for some fabulous K-drama releases.
Key Highlight
My Demon, Vigilante, Daily Dose of Sunshine and many more; November will see massive releases starring our favorite K-drama actors. Fantasy, slice-of-life, action, thriller and more, the audience will be treated with multiple genres. The month is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions and it's all thanks to the amazing lineup. Here is the list of the 9 most exciting dramas for November 2023.
Best 9 K-dramas releasing in November 2023
1. My Demon - November 24, 2023
- Genre: Fantasy, Romantic-comedy
- Cast: Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung
- Director: Kim Jang Han
- Writer: Choi A Il
- Number of episodes: TBA
- Date of release: November 24, 2023 (every Friday and Saturday)
- Network: SBS
- Where to watch: Netflix
My Demon is a much-anticipated drama as the star cast and the unique fantasy plotline has created a lot of hype. My Demon tells the story of a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee and a cheeky demon Jung Koo Won who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas.
2. Vigilante- November 8, 2023
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Jun Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, Kim So Jin
- Director: Choi Jeong Yeol
- Writer: CRG (webcomic), Kim Kyu Sam (screenwriter)
- Number of episodes: 8
- Date of release: November 8, 2023
- Network: Disney+
- Where to watch: Disney+
Vigilante is an action drama that tells the story of a dark hero. Kim Ji Young who will be played by Nam Joo Hyuk. Kim Ji Young’s mother was brutally murdered when he was a child and now that he is all grown up, he takes matters into his own hands to take revenge on the murderers.
3. Daily Dose of Sunshine- November 3, 2023
- Genre: Slice-of-life, medical
- Cast: Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dang Yoon, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sang Hee
- Director: Lee Jae Gyu
- Writer: Lee Nam Gyu (screenwriter), Kim Dae Hee (screenwriter), Ihara (webtoon)
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: November 3, 2023 (Friday)
- Network: Netflix
- Where to watch: Netflix
Daily Dose of Sunshine is adapted from the webtoon titled Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too. The webtoon surrounds the daily lives of the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at the psychiatric ward and is inspired by real-life experiences. Jang Da Eun is a dedicated nurse who has been transferred to the psychiatry department. As she navigates the challenges and emotions of the new world, she learns about her patients, connects with them and tries her for their health.
4. Moon in the Day - November 1, 2023
- Genre: Fantasy, Romance
- Cast: Kim Youg Dae, Pyo Ye Jin, On Joo Wan, Jung Woong In
- Director: Pyo Min Soo, Park Chan Yul
- Writer: Kim Hye Won (scriptwriter), Jung Seon Eun (scriptwriter), Hye Yoom (webtoon)
- Number of episodes: TBA
- Date of release: November 1, 2023 (every Wednesday, Thursday)
- Network: ENA, Genie TV
- Where to watch: Viki
Moon In The Day is a fantasy romance. A man is killed by his lover and is stuck in time. The woman has no memories of her past life but experiences time. The two unite in the modern world.
5. Once Upon a Boyhood
- Genre: Thriller, Comedy
- Cast: Im Si Wan, Lee Sun Bin, Kang Hye Won, Lee Shi Woo
- Director: Lee Myung Woo
- Number of episodes: 10
- Date of release: November 24, 2023
- Network: COUPANG PLAY
Set in 1989, Once Upon a Boyhood is a slice-of-life mixed with thrill and comedy. It is a coming-of-age story of a boy who changes and from being the underdog becomes the popular kid. Jang Byung Tae is a student at Buyeo Agricultural High School. He was considered to be an odd person in his previous school but as he starts a new journey, he wishes to enjoy his school life. Things take a turn for him when he is mistaken for the best fighter in the area. Soon, he gets involved with other students.
6. Secret Playlist- November 18, 2023
- Genre: Romance
- Cast: Kim Hyang Gi, Shin Hyun Seung, Yeon Oh
- Director: Kim Jeong Chang
- Writer: Park Yoon Sung (screenwriter), 2F (webtoon)
- Number of episodes: 8
- Date of release: November 18, 2023
- Network: TVING
- Where to watch: HULU
Secret Playlist is a sweet romance drama, which tells the story of Hanju who is a university student but also secretly a cover artist. She is noticed by popular idol Levi who wants to collaborate with her and the two come closer.
7. A Bloody Lucky Day - November 20, 2023
- Genre: Action, thriller
- Cast: Lee Sung Min, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Jung Eun
- Director: Pil Gam Seong
- Writer: Aporia (webcomic)
- Number of episodes: 8
- Date of release: November 8
- Network: tvN, TVING
A Bloody Lucky Day is a thrilling tale. Oh Taek wakes up from a seemingly lucky dream and starts his day as a taxi driver. By the end of the day, he catches a huge fare across the country. The young passenger turns out to be a psychopathic killer.
8. The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract
- Genre: Fantasy, Romance
- Cast: Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk
- Director: Park Sang Hoon
- Writer: Go Nam Jung (screenwriter)
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: TBA
- Network: MBC
Based on a webcomic, The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract will tell the story of a 19th-century girl Park Yeon Woo whose husband dies on the night of their wedding. She is kidnapped and dropped into a well by an unknown person and wakes up in modern Seoul only to be saved by Kang Tae Ha from the swimming pool. Kang Tae Ha is the successor of a big corporation and is a rational and logical person. Though he is uninterested in a relationship, he decides to get into a contract marriage to please his ill grandfather.
9. Tell Me That You Love Me - November 27, 2023
- Genre: Romance
- Cast: Jung Woo Sung, Shin Hyun Bin
- Director: Kim Yoon Jin
- Writer: Kim Min Jung
- Number of episodes: TBA
- Date of release: November 27, 2023 (every Monday and Tuesday)
- Network: ENA
Tell Me That You Love Me is based on the hit Japanese drama. Cha Jin Woo has a hearing impairment. He is a calm and composed person even though life is sometimes hard on him. He uses the means of art to express himself. Jung Mo Eun is ambitious and gets what she wants and her mode of expression is words. The two fall in love with each other. The drama will expand on communication and how people with very different ways of interacting come together and try to comprehend each other.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: My Demon: Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung channel enemies to lovers trope in contrasting couple photos for posters
Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a...