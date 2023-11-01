My Demon, Vigilante, and more: 9 exciting K-dramas set to release in November 2023

My Demon, Vigilante, Daily Dose of Sunshine and many more; November will see massive releases starring our favorite K-drama actors. Fantasy, slice-of-life, action, thriller and more, the audience will be treated with multiple genres. The month is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions and it's all thanks to the amazing lineup. Here is the list of the 9 most exciting dramas for November 2023.

Best 9 K-dramas releasing in November 2023

1. My Demon - November 24, 2023

Genre: Fantasy, Romantic-comedy

Fantasy, Romantic-comedy Cast: Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung

Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung Director: Kim Jang Han

Kim Jang Han Writer: Choi A Il

Choi A Il Number of episodes: TBA

TBA Date of release: November 24, 2023 (every Friday and Saturday)

November 24, 2023 (every Friday and Saturday) Network: SBS

SBS Where to watch: Netflix

My Demon is a much-anticipated drama as the star cast and the unique fantasy plotline has created a lot of hype. My Demon tells the story of a cool-headed successor of a big company, Do Do Hee and a cheeky demon Jung Koo Won who lives on by making deals with humans. The two get involved in a contract marriage as it will benefit their personal agendas.

2. Vigilante- November 8, 2023

Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Jun Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, Kim So Jin

Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Jun Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, Kim So Jin Director: Choi Jeong Yeol

Choi Jeong Yeol Writer: CRG (webcomic), Kim Kyu Sam (screenwriter)

CRG (webcomic), Kim Kyu Sam (screenwriter) Number of episodes: 8

8 Date of release: November 8, 2023

November 8, 2023 Network: Disney+

Disney+ Where to watch: Disney+

Vigilante is an action drama that tells the story of a dark hero. Kim Ji Young who will be played by Nam Joo Hyuk. Kim Ji Young’s mother was brutally murdered when he was a child and now that he is all grown up, he takes matters into his own hands to take revenge on the murderers.

3. Daily Dose of Sunshine- November 3, 2023

Genre: Slice-of-life, medical

Slice-of-life, medical Cast: Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dang Yoon, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sang Hee

Park Bo Young, Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dang Yoon, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sang Hee Director: Lee Jae Gyu

Lee Jae Gyu Writer: Lee Nam Gyu (screenwriter), Kim Dae Hee (screenwriter), Ihara (webtoon)

Lee Nam Gyu (screenwriter), Kim Dae Hee (screenwriter), Ihara (webtoon) Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: November 3, 2023 (Friday)

November 3, 2023 (Friday) Network: Netflix

Netflix Where to watch: Netflix

Daily Dose of Sunshine is adapted from the webtoon titled Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards Too. The webtoon surrounds the daily lives of the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at the psychiatric ward and is inspired by real-life experiences. Jang Da Eun is a dedicated nurse who has been transferred to the psychiatry department. As she navigates the challenges and emotions of the new world, she learns about her patients, connects with them and tries her for their health.

4. Moon in the Day - November 1, 2023

Genre: Fantasy, Romance

Fantasy, Romance Cast: Kim Youg Dae, Pyo Ye Jin, On Joo Wan, Jung Woong In

Kim Youg Dae, Pyo Ye Jin, On Joo Wan, Jung Woong In Director: Pyo Min Soo, Park Chan Yul

Pyo Min Soo, Park Chan Yul Writer: Kim Hye Won (scriptwriter), Jung Seon Eun (scriptwriter), Hye Yoom (webtoon)

Kim Hye Won (scriptwriter), Jung Seon Eun (scriptwriter), Hye Yoom (webtoon) Number of episodes: TBA

TBA Date of release: November 1, 2023 (every Wednesday, Thursday)

November 1, 2023 (every Wednesday, Thursday) Network: ENA, Genie TV

ENA, Genie TV Where to watch: Viki

Moon In The Day is a fantasy romance. A man is killed by his lover and is stuck in time. The woman has no memories of her past life but experiences time. The two unite in the modern world.

5. Once Upon a Boyhood

Genre: Thriller, Comedy

Thriller, Comedy Cast: Im Si Wan, Lee Sun Bin, Kang Hye Won, Lee Shi Woo

Im Si Wan, Lee Sun Bin, Kang Hye Won, Lee Shi Woo Director: Lee Myung Woo

Lee Myung Woo Number of episodes: 10

10 Date of release: November 24, 2023

November 24, 2023 Network: COUPANG PLAY

Set in 1989, Once Upon a Boyhood is a slice-of-life mixed with thrill and comedy. It is a coming-of-age story of a boy who changes and from being the underdog becomes the popular kid. Jang Byung Tae is a student at Buyeo Agricultural High School. He was considered to be an odd person in his previous school but as he starts a new journey, he wishes to enjoy his school life. Things take a turn for him when he is mistaken for the best fighter in the area. Soon, he gets involved with other students.

6. Secret Playlist- November 18, 2023

Genre: Romance

Romance Cast: Kim Hyang Gi, Shin Hyun Seung, Yeon Oh

Kim Hyang Gi, Shin Hyun Seung, Yeon Oh Director: Kim Jeong Chang

Kim Jeong Chang Writer: Park Yoon Sung (screenwriter), 2F (webtoon)

Park Yoon Sung (screenwriter), 2F (webtoon) Number of episodes: 8

8 Date of release: November 18, 2023

November 18, 2023 Network: TVING

TVING Where to watch: HULU

Secret Playlist is a sweet romance drama, which tells the story of Hanju who is a university student but also secretly a cover artist. She is noticed by popular idol Levi who wants to collaborate with her and the two come closer.

7. A Bloody Lucky Day - November 20, 2023

Genre: Action, thriller

Action, thriller Cast: Lee Sung Min, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Jung Eun

Lee Sung Min, Yoo Yeon Seok, Lee Jung Eun Director: Pil Gam Seong

Pil Gam Seong Writer: Aporia (webcomic)

Aporia (webcomic) Number of episodes: 8

8 Date of release: November 8

November 8 Network: tvN, TVING

A Bloody Lucky Day is a thrilling tale. Oh Taek wakes up from a seemingly lucky dream and starts his day as a taxi driver. By the end of the day, he catches a huge fare across the country. The young passenger turns out to be a psychopathic killer.

8. The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract

Genre: Fantasy, Romance

Fantasy, Romance Cast: Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk

Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk Director: Park Sang Hoon

Park Sang Hoon Writer: Go Nam Jung (screenwriter)

Go Nam Jung (screenwriter) Number of episodes: 12

12 Date of release: TBA

TBA Network: MBC

Based on a webcomic, The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract will tell the story of a 19th-century girl Park Yeon Woo whose husband dies on the night of their wedding. She is kidnapped and dropped into a well by an unknown person and wakes up in modern Seoul only to be saved by Kang Tae Ha from the swimming pool. Kang Tae Ha is the successor of a big corporation and is a rational and logical person. Though he is uninterested in a relationship, he decides to get into a contract marriage to please his ill grandfather.

9. Tell Me That You Love Me - November 27, 2023

Genre: Romance

Romance Cast: Jung Woo Sung, Shin Hyun Bin

Jung Woo Sung, Shin Hyun Bin Director: Kim Yoon Jin

Kim Yoon Jin Writer: Kim Min Jung

Kim Min Jung Number of episodes: TBA

TBA Date of release: November 27, 2023 (every Monday and Tuesday)

November 27, 2023 (every Monday and Tuesday) Network: ENA

Tell Me That You Love Me is based on the hit Japanese drama. Cha Jin Woo has a hearing impairment. He is a calm and composed person even though life is sometimes hard on him. He uses the means of art to express himself. Jung Mo Eun is ambitious and gets what she wants and her mode of expression is words. The two fall in love with each other. The drama will expand on communication and how people with very different ways of interacting come together and try to comprehend each other.

