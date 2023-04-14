My Demon's Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang reportedly joined by Lee Sangyi as lead at script reading

‘My Demon’ is an upcoming SBS drama starring ‘Nevertheless’ fame Song Kang, Love in the Moonlight star Kim Yoo Jung, and Hometown Cha Cha Cha fame Lee Sangyi. According to a Korean media outlet, a script reading for SBS’ My Demon was held on April 12. Lee Sangyi’s attendance alongside Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang has led to speculations about him being one of the drama leads. The show will be directed by Kim Jang Han and written by Choi Ah Il. Choi Ah Il has previously penned the hit K-drama ‘Mr. Queen’. Given the massive following of the lead actors, 'My Demon' is inevitably one of 2023’s most anticipated dramas.

My Demon: Synopsis

My Demon is an upcoming thriller romance starring Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung. In the show, Kim Yoo Jung will be seen playing the role of Do Do Hee a haughty heiress who is disliked by everyone around her. Song Kang will be seen portraying Jung Koo Won a demon who has suddenly become devoid of the powers that set him apart from humans. In a desperate attempt to get his powers back, Jung Koo Won ends up running into Do Do Hee. In an attempt to get the demon's powers back, an unlike romance ensues between Do Do Hee and Jung Koo Won. Further details regarding the drama are yet to be revealed.

My Demon: Cast

One of the show’s leads, Song Kang is a rising star who is admired both within and beyond South Korea. One of his most popular works includes a coming-of-age romance drama ‘Nevertheless’ where he played the lead alongside ‘World of the Married’ fame Han So Hee. Besides the latter, song Kang has also worked in popular dramas like ‘Love Alarm’, ‘Navillera’ and ‘Sweet Home’.

Kim Yoo Jung, the female lead in ‘My Demon’ is a popular South Korean actress best known for her role in Park Bo Gum starrer ‘Love in the Moonlight’. Kim Yoo Jung started her career in acting at a very young age. She rose to national acclaim with her role in the 2010 historical drama ‘Dong Yi’.

