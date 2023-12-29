My Demon’s Song Kang, Kim Yoo Jung lead online voting; 2023 SBS Drama Awards reacts to Best Couple controversy

The much-awaited 2023 SBS Drama Awards will take place today (December 29) at 8:40 PM KST, which is 5:10 pm IST, at the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul. The SBS channel will be honoring the best talent and K-dramas that aired this year.

For the category of Best Couple, the network conducted online voting through its official website from December 18 to December 27. The nominees for Best Couple include Ryeoun-Shin Ye Eun for the show titled The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, Ahn Hyo Seop-Lee Sung Kyung for Dr. Romantic 3, and Song Kang-Kim Yoo Jung for My Demon.

What is the controversy surrounding the Best Couple category at the 2023 SBS Drama Awards?

As per the online vote count, My Demon stars Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung received overwhelming votes (almost three times more than second rankers). However, SBS stated that the winner of the Best Couple award is determined not only on the basis of online votes, but also the internal voting conducted by the channel, Studio S employees, each drama’s production team, and viewership ratings.

This sparked speculation that the channel has suddenly changed its criteria as it was previously reported on December 24 that actor Song Kang may not attend the upcoming 2023 SBS Drama Awards. However, the network dismissed the rumors of the actor's absence at the event by clarifying that the My Demon star is currently adjusting his schedule.

Channel reacts to speculation about the criteria followed for the Best Couple award

On December 29, SBS reacted to the ongoing controversy that points out that the channel has introduced a new method of choosing the winner of the Best Couple award in order to avoid giving the title to Song Kang (who hasn't confirmed his presence at the event).

In their response, the network shared, “The same criteria has been followed consistently every year. It is only because there were numerous enquiries about the award criteria that the organizers decided to give this clarity in writing.” SBS requested viewers to check out the live broadcast today to see the final results.

Meanwhile, actor Song Kang has been making headlines for the portrayal of a 200-year-old demon named Jeong Gu-won in the SBS series titled My Demon. He also appeared in Netflix's mega-successful show, Sweet Home 2. During a recent press conference, the actor had also hinted at enrolling in the military soon for mandatory service.

