‘My everything’: Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok talk what Im Sol and Sun Jae mean to each other in BTS video

After the heartwarming finale of tvN’s popular time-slip romance show Lovely Runner, fans are treated to a delightful behind-the-scenes video! In this fresh release, actors Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, who portray Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol, reveal their tight-knit friendship as they answer fun questions about each other and share playful moments.

Lovely Runner’s behind the scenes video

In the making-of video, Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok answered several questions about each other and about themselves. When asked about Byeon Woo Seok's three best points, Kim Hye Yoon replied that he smiles well/ laughs a lot, is considerate, and finally, he is very kind. For Byeon Woo Seok, it was that she is cute, works really hard, and laughs really well, even if things aren't that funny.

When asked about their number one treasure, Kim Hye Yoon jokingly said that the question is something asked when one forgets their password. Byeon Woo Seok replied that his number one treasure is his family, and Kim Hye Yoon agreed, saying that for her too, it has always been her family – her mom, dad, and sister – as family is the best.

When asked about their favorite subjects, Kim Hye Yoon said that PE (Physical Education) was fun for her. However, for Byeon Woo Seok, it was mathematics, and he mentioned that he worked hard until the second grade. When questioned about their personalities during schooling, Kim Hye Yoon said she was very active and talkative, describing herself as energetic. Byeon Woo Seok mentioned that he was someone who loved exercise, so he often played soccer and basketball and frequented computer shops as well.

When asked to guess each other's birthdays, the duo say it together. While Kim Hye Yoon gets it correct with October 31st, Byeon Woo Seok gets it wrong, saying March 3rd, when Hye Yoon's birthday is actually November 10th. This hilariously shocks Hye Yoon, and Byeon Woo Seok slowly backs away after realizing his mistake, leading to a funny moment.

During the filming of the wedding scene, the actors are asked again, "What does Im Sol mean to Ryu Sun Jae, and what does Ryu Sun Jae mean to Im Sol?" Byeon Woo Seok responded with a heartfelt " My everything," while Kim Hye Yoon replies, "Cotton candy, because it's sweet to be around him."

Watch the fun behind the scenes video here-

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner follows Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan of idol Ryu Sun Jae from the band ECLIPSE. Sol, once a promising film director whose dreams were shattered by an accident that left her paralyzed, finds comfort in Sun Jae's music.

But tragedy strikes again when Sun Jae dies in a devastating accident, leaving Sol heartbroken. However, fate intervenes when Sol wakes up in a classroom 15 years in the past, before their accidents. Seeing this as a divine opportunity, Sol vows to alter their destinies for the better.

Watch the trailer below-

