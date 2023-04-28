18 Again fame Kim Ha Neul in talks to star in her first KBS drama in eight years

Kim Ha Neul, a popular Korean actress known for her iconic performances in dramas like ‘On Air’, '18 Again' and ‘A Gentleman's Dignity,’ is in talks to star in a new KBS drama. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her back on screen and wondering what kind of role she will be playing in the new drama.

Kim Ha Neul to make a comeback with a new KBS drama

According to reports by StarNews on April 25, Kim Ha Neul was cast as the female lead in the new KBS drama "Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar" (literal translation).

According to her agency, IOK Company, "Kim Ha Neul received an offer for 'Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar,' and she is currently reviewing it." If she accepts this offer then this will her first KBS drama in eight years.

Story of Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar

Based on a famous web novel, ‘Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar’ will tell the narrative of Seo Jung Won, an investigative reporter who is accused of murder and must seek the truth to save herself. The lead part of Seo Jung Won has been offered to Kim Ha Neul. The drama is set to premiere in 2024 and will begin production later this year.

If Kim Ha Neul decides to take on the role, she will be playing the lead female character who is described as someone who is hardworking and optimistic. The role seems to be a perfect fit for the actress, who has previously portrayed similar characters with ease.

About Kim Ha Neul

Kim Ha Neul is a well-known actress and model. In Korean, her given name ‘Haneul’ means ‘sky.’ She began her career as a model before catching the attention of many when she appeared in the music video for ‘To Heaven’ by Jo Seong Mo.

Kim Ha Neul's acting career began in earnest with her participation in the problematic youth film ‘Bye June’ in 1998, opposite Ji Tae Yu. The next year, she starred in her debut television drama ‘Happy Together’ on SBS. Kim Ha Neul had established the image of a pure, frail young woman by the time she appeared in the romantic film ‘Ditto’ and the drama ‘Piano.’ Since then, she has shifted away from that image, first appearing in humorous parts in ‘My Tutor Friend’ and ‘Too Beautiful to Lie,’ both of which were box-office successes.

Over the next few years, Kim Ha Neul experienced more muted results with a string of films that did not achieve the same level of success. She had another breakthrough with the SBS drama series ‘On Air’, which provided a behind-the-scenes look at the world of television production. Kim Ha Neul then took another risk by acting in her debut action-comedy film ‘My Girlfriend is an Agent’. As of June 16, 2009, ‘My Girlfriend is an Agent’ had sold over 4 million tickets in South Korea, making it the talented actress's biggest hit to date.

Kim Ha Neul is known for her versatile acting skills, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will bring to the table with her new role. She has previously showcased her ability to portray a wide range of emotions, from heartwarming to heartbreaking, and fans are expecting nothing less from her in the new drama.

