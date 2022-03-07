‘My Golden Life’ star Seo Eun Soo to join Chae Jong Hyeop in webtoon based drama ‘Unlock the Boss’?

As a result of media reports on March 12, Seo Eun Soo is considering appearing in Studio Genie's original drama 'Unlock the Boss' which is a drama based on a webtoon serialized on Naver Webtoon and tells the story of a 39-year-old CEO of a large corporation who died and became a smartphone, and Inseong, a trainee who picked up the smartphone.

Chae Jong Hyeop is scheduled to appear in the role of Inseong. Writer Kim Hyung Min, who co-wrote the screenplay for the Netflix drama 'Sweet Home', is in charge of the screenplay, and it is known that it will be directed by Lee Chul Ha, director of the movie 'Okay Madame'.

Seo Eun Soo debuted in 2016 with the drama ‘Incarnation of Jealousy’, ‘Dr. Romantic ’ and ‘Dual’, ‘My Golden Life’, ‘100 Million Stars Falling from the Sky’, ‘Legal High’, ‘Missing: They Were’ He has appeared in dramas such as 'The Beginning of Murder', 'Skate', 'Your Wedding', and 'Young Poem'. In particular, she played the role of Soo Yeon in the recently released movie 'Kingmaker' and performed well.

Chae Jong Hyeop is known for his role in television series ‘Webtoon Hero - Tundra Show’ Season 2 (2016), ‘Hot Stove League’ (2019) and ‘Sisyphus: The Myth’ (2021). In addition, he is known for his role in web series ‘Nevertheless’ (2021) and ‘The Witch's Diner’ (2021).

