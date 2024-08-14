My Haeri FIRST LOOK: Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook look at each other with love and yearning; Watch

To My Haeri is an upcoming psychological romance starring Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook, Kang Hoon and Jo Hye Joo which will be premiering this September. The drama tells the story of an announcer who struggles to find success and has a hidden personality. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast and crew come together for this project. Here is a look at the first teaser and the poster.

On August 14, ENA dropped the poster and teaser for their upcoming drama To My Haeri. The teaser gave a glimpse of Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook's happy times which seem like a dream. The narration tells that it is not just another love story but the story of a dream. The poster revealed the two sides of Shin Hye Sun's character who was once a happy young girl but turned into a serious announcer.

To My Haeri will be airing on ENA and streaming on Genie TV Original. A global release has not been announced yet. The series will be premiering on September 23.

The drama tells the story of an announcer who has been working in the industry for the last 14 years. Yet, she is unknown to the public. She has a deep-seated wound which gives birth to her hidden personality which is positive and bubbly. She reunites with her ex-boyfriend who also has past traumas. They slowly start curing together.

The project has been directed by Jung Ji Hyun who is also known for hits like King: Eternal Monarch, Twenty Five, Twenty One, Mr Sunshine, and more. Han Ga Ram wrote the screenplay who has also written for When the Weather is Fine.

Shin Hye Sun is known for her roles in dramas like Mr Queen and Welcome to Samdalri. Lee Jin Wook has impressed with his work in the Sweet Home series and Voice series. Kang Hoon has appeared in dramas like The Secret Romantic Guesthouse and A Time Called You. Jo Hye Joo is known for her supporting roles in popular series like My Demon and Reborn Rich.

