My ID Is Gangnam Beauty star Im Soo Hyang shares kissing scene with Cha Eun Woo took THIS long to film

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty is a 2018 K-drama that became a huge hit when it started airing. Recently, the main female lead from the Korean drama Im Soo Hyang revealed a behind story about the K-drama's first kissing scene that she did with actor Cha Eun Woo. In her recent appearance at one of the KBS's variety shows she shared the secret.

The kissing scene took more than six hours to film

Im Soo Hyang revealed in one of the promo clips for the KBS variety show Problem Child in House about her kissing scene with Cha Eun Woo. She shared that it took them more than six hours to film the kissing scene. She will be appearing on the variety show with her Out Little Sister cast, including Han Hye Jin and Park Ha Seon.

The actress shared that this happened when she and Cha Eun Woo were filming the K-drama's first kissing scene. The crew decided to film it from different angles to make it more appealing.

She further shared that the kissing scene was shot for two days, and more than six hours were spent on it each day. Each time the two actors monitored their performance they could feel the lips were getting more and more swollen.

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty helped gain Im Soo Hyang and Cha Eun Woo's popularity in their acting careers.

About My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Im Soo Hyang played the role of Kang Mi Rae who is a timid and insecure girl. She possesses low self-esteem due to her ugly appearance. In order to lead a normal life she decided to undergo cosmetic surgery before her college starts. Cha Eun Woo played the role of Do Kyung Seok, a handsome college student who has both intelligence and wealth but suffers from emotional scars due to an unhappy environment at home. He does not care about beauty or the outward appearance of others.

