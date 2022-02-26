‘My Liberation Diary’ Teaser OUT: Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, Son Seok Gu & more work hard to find happiness

JTBC's new Saturday and Sunday drama 'My Liberation Diary' released the first teaser video to console those who want to be liberated from life on February 25th. From the first teaser, it touched the hearts of viewers and raised their expectations. The first teaser video, which was unveiled, begins by unfolding a notebook with the words 'My Liberation Diary' written on it. The narration of the youngest, Yeom Mi Jeong (played by Kim Ji Won), who says that ‘every relationship is labour’ follows the story of three siblings and Mr. Goo (Son Seok Gu) who survive their daily lives.

The second Yeom Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki), who says, “I have never experienced anything like joy, pleasure, or ecstasy, since I was born,” the first, Geum Jeong (Lee El), who sits on the bus and sheds tears, and Goo, who sips a drink with a tired face. The painful lives of those who seem to be trapped somewhere arouses curiosity.

However, Yeom Mi Jeong's one word, "I'm going to break through" with a calm face, heralds a change in your life. Adding to her confession of wanting to be liberated, she added, “I want all of us to be happy. Like bright and sunny. Without a single crumple,” the words gently resonate in her heart. Perhaps because of a word of warm comfort, Mi Jeong and Mr. Goo looking at the river with the sunlight shining are peaceful. Their smiles seem to herald the beginning of a small 'liberation'.

Meanwhile, 'My Liberation Diary' will be broadcasted for the first time in April.

