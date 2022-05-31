My Liberation Notes: 5 K-Dramas to watch if you loved the Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki & Son Seok Gu starrer drama

Now that JTBC’s slice of life drama ‘My Liberation Notes’ has ended, we are already feeling the withdrawal from the amazing drama and we are sure you are too! We’ve carefully curated the list of some amazing dramas to watch that have similar concept to the drama so here you go :-

If you love slice of life dramas :- ‘Be Melodramatic’ (Also stars Son Seok Gu)

An underrated gem of a drama, ‘Be Melodramatic’ encompasses the life of 3 friends that go through various ups and downs in life. The drama displays different perspectives on life through the eyes of the cast and they also do a great job at explaining the importance of family and friends to a person suffering from a traumatic episode. The drama also stars Son Seok Gu and his acting in this drama really shows off his versatility.

If you love the village/ rural setting:- ‘Chocolate’

Another underrated drama, ‘Chocolate’ follows the life of Lee Kang who grew up in a village by the sea and dreamt of becoming a cook. He soon meets Moon Cha Young and begins falling in love with the slow and sweet life of the village as an adult. The drama is like a warm cup of tea on a chilly day as they use food as a way to express stories which creates a beautiful story every episode.

If you love slow burn dramas- ‘Because This Is My First Life’ (Also stars Lee Min Ki)

‘Because This Is My Life’ shows Nam Se Hee (Lee Min Ki), a single man in his early 30's. He has chosen to not marry. He owns his home, but he owes a lot on his mortgage. Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min), a single woman in her early 30's. She does not own a home and envies those that do. They become housemates and slowly fall in love. The way these two naturally fall for each other is absolutely amazing! Definitely a show to add to your list.

If you love family oriented dramas- ‘My Father is Strange’

A sweet drama that revolves around the lives of 4 siblings and their parents, ‘My Father is Strange’ will definitely give you the feels! With a little comedy, mystery and lots of romance involved, this drama shows how a family with members that can be so far apart, still manage to love each other and are present for them in every situation.

If you love comedy dramas- ‘Fight For My Way’ (Also stars Kim Ji Won)

The drama tells the story of Ko Dong Man (Park Seo Joon) and Choi Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won). In their school days, Ko Dong Man took part in taekwondo. Now, he makes a living by working as a contract employee and also goes after the UFC title. Choi Ae Ra hoped to become an announcer, but she gave up her dream. This drama shows Kim Ji Won in a different light compared to her role in ‘My Liberation Notes’ as she is more chaotic, expressive and daring here. The characters are miles apart from each other which goes to show the versatility of the actor.

Which drama have you watched/ will watch? Let us know in the comments below.