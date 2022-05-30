My Liberation Notes: 5 reasons why the Kim Ji Won, Son Seok Gu, Lee Min Ki & Lee El starrer is a must watch

‘My Liberation Notes’, the story of three siblings and a man who finds shelter in their presence as in their absence. With the first look, one will find them to be an odd bunch, set in a monotonous story that’s stuck too deep in its own clutches. Over time, it becomes the most retrospective tale that reflects the reality of life. After the show came to an end, we’re taking a look at the many reasons why everyone should add it to their watch list.

It’s honest:

The show is very in-your-face about the difficulties of existing. It doesn’t sugar coat that money is everything for most people, and especially the working class who base their lives around it. Take it with a pinch of salt, as it often encourages you to dream. Whether those dreams will come true? You have the onus of that. It presents the cut-throat essence of the 21st century on a plate laced with sweet nothings of hope. It draws a line:

You’ll have to fend for yourself. The show is very clear about its aim of promoting self-acceptance. If you’re a certain way, no matter who else you try to be, you cannot change your core beliefs. The separates reality with fantasy without adding any elements of magic and yet being absolutely unpredictable. It portrays the importance of companionship:

Humans are social animals. Without others like them around, they only become a shell of their true selves. Realising your own worth is one thing, but finding someone who is ready to accept all of you is another. And walking on that bridge is one shaky tread, full of self-doubt. It revels in failure:

The show is not about succeeding at anything. It’s about learning to accept that defeat is a part of living and no matter your efforts or luck, sometimes life has its own plans. It might not go your way or the high way, but it goes in some way and that is living, surviving with tomorrow to look ahead to. It values separation:

You leave the show with a satisfaction that the characters will be okay. Even though they’ve not figured out their lives, they will keep going with the same thoughts as everyone else no matter how absurd some may be.

Yeom Gijeong (Lee El), Yeom Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki) and Yeom Mijeong (Kim Ji Won) do a fantastic job as siblings while Mr.Gu (Son Seok Gu) takes the rear end with admiration for them peeping through occasional disbelief.

