'My Liberation Notes’ achieves its highest ratings with finale; ‘Our Blues’ soars to new personal high

JTBC’s ‘My Liberation Notes’ has successfully ended its run! The Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, Lee El, and Son Seok Gu starrer aired its final episode on May 29 and achieved its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the JTBC drama recorded an average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent with its final episode, making this a new personal record for the series.

At the time of writing, ‘My Liberation Notes’ and its stars have also been maintaining their reign over the most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings. While the show itself has been ranking at the top of the list of most buzzworthy dramas for three weeks straight, its stars Son Seok Gu and Kim Ji Won have also been occupying the top two spots on the list of drama actors for three consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, with its 16th episode, tvN’s ‘Our Blues’ also saw a rise in its ratings. The star-studded omnibus series recorded its highest ratings yet, scoring an average nationwide rating of 11.8 percent. With this, ‘Our Blues’ took first place in the drama’s time slot across all channels. The series currently has four episodes, spread over two more weekends, left in its run. ‘Our Blues’ has also been maintaining its spot on the list of most buzz-worthy dramas, ranking at number 2 for three weeks consecutively, at the time of writing.

Also recording an increase in its ratings, MBC’s ‘From Now On, Showtime!’ rose to an average nationwide rating of 4.2 percent with its latest episode. Continuing its stronghold over Sunday’s ratings, KBS2 TV’s ‘It’s Beautiful Now’ recorded a nationwide average of 23.8 percent in viewership.

