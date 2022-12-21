My Liberation Notes and more: Top 5 slice of life K-Dramas of 2022; VOTE for your favorite

We have had some amazing slice of life K-Dramas in 2022 so here’s a curated list of those dramas. Read ahead to know more.

My Liberation Notes Poster; Picture Courtesy: JTBC
My Liberation Notes Poster

There are some heartwarming slice of life K-Dramas that were released in 2022 so let’s take a look at some of our favorite ones and take the poll below :- 

Thirty Nine 

Cast: Jeon Mi Do, Son Ye Jin, Kim Ju Hyun

Director: Kim Sang Ho

Writer: Yoo Yung Ah

Year of release: 2022

OTT Platform: Netflix

Thirty Nine Rating: 4/5 

The drama follows the lives of three lifelong friends- Cha Mi Jo, Jung Chan Young and Jang Joo Hee- who experience love, loss and pain as they get closer to 40 years. Cha Mi Jo is a dermatologist while Jung Chan Young is an acting coach and Jang Joo Hee manages a department store. These three friends are so close that they are always seen doing something together and their parents also treat them as their own children. The three of them experience love in different forms but that gives us an understanding of how life is short and we should enjoy it as much as we can before we lose it all. The emotional story coupled with their acting is an impeccable combination. 

Today’s Webtoon 

Cast: Kim Sejeong, Nam Yoon Su, Choi Daniel

Director: Jo Soo Won, Kim Young Hwan

Writer: Cho Ye Rang, Lee Jae Eun

Year of release: 2022

OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki

Today’s Webtoon Rating: 3.5/5 

The drama follows a cheery and hardworking On Ma Eum, a talented taekwondo athlete who fell in love with comics through her parents’ comic book cafe and decided to give up the sport due to a personal situation and pursued her career in webtoon editing with a webtoon company and through that she made friends and got along with her mentors. In the beginning, her optimism and smile seemed so stretched and not real but later on, one can see her sincerity and one can’t help but fall in love with her- which is what happened to anyone who came across her. She worked hard to earn the recognition of her seniors and it came through. 

Extraordinary Attorney Woo 

Director: Yoo In Shik

Writer: Moon Ji Won

Year of release: 2022

OTT Platform: Netflix

Today’s Webtoon Rating: 4.5/5 

The drama follows a talented lawyer with Asperger’s Syndrome who combats with completing tasks that seem ordinary to the rest of us but at the same time, with her photographic memory and excellent deduction skills, she proves to be a valuable asset to her company. While there are many people who cannot stand the treatment she receives for being differently abled, she proves people wrong day in and day out by winning her cases- which she is able to do by being empathetic and smart about her decisions. The drama tugs at the heartstrings of every viewer as it shows a girl with Asperger’s Syndrome, taking on many battles that we consider a normal day and uses it as a lesson for herself. She tries to fit into a world where she is not welcome sometimes but instead changes the people around her for the better. 

If You Wish Upon Me 

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, SNSD’s Sooyoung

Director: Kim Young Wan

Writer: Jo Ryung Soo

Year of release: 2022

OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki

Today’s Webtoon Rating: 3/5 

Based on a true story from Make-A-Wish Foundation in Netherland, the drama follows Yoon Gyeo Ree, a young man with a sad past, goes to a hospice to complete his community service and while he goes in with a skepticism, he is moved by the stories that each patient comes with and the Genie team, a group of nurses and doctors that work to make their dying patients’ wish come true. He goes on to join them and becomes a person who brings joy to the patients as he gets emotionally involved. Sooyoung took on the role of Seon Yeo Joo, a talented nurse and Yoon Gyeo Ree’s love interest.

My Liberation Notes

Cast: Lee Min Ki, Kim Ji Won, Lee El, Son Seok Gu

Director: Kim Seok Yoon

Writer: Park Hae Young

Year of release: 2022

OTT Platform: Netflix

Today’s Webtoon Rating: 4.5/5 

This slice of life K-drama follows the lives of three siblings- Yeom Chang Hee, Yeom Mi Jeong and Yeom Ki Jeong who live in a village and travel far for work. Their parents work on the field and while they lived their monotonous lives until a mysterious guy moves in next door. Named Mr. Gu, he spends his day taking care of the Yeom Siblings’ fields and nights drinking away. He gets drawn by Yeom Mi Jeong, who takes care of him and comes forward with a verbal contract between them. As they spend time together, they become extremely close to each other while her siblings lead their own lives and carry their own troubles as well. The drama shows how three siblings who live under one roof, can lead such different lives and even achieving your dreams sometimes cannot be enough and you need to make peace with that.

*Wait for a few seconds for the poll*

