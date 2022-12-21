My Liberation Notes and more: Top 5 slice of life K-Dramas of 2022; VOTE for your favorite

There are some heartwarming slice of life K-Dramas that were released in 2022 so let’s take a look at some of our favorite ones and take the poll below :- Thirty Nine

Cast: Jeon Mi Do, Son Ye Jin, Kim Ju Hyun Director: Kim Sang Ho Writer: Yoo Yung Ah Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Netflix Thirty Nine Rating: 4/5 The drama follows the lives of three lifelong friends- Cha Mi Jo, Jung Chan Young and Jang Joo Hee- who experience love, loss and pain as they get closer to 40 years. Cha Mi Jo is a dermatologist while Jung Chan Young is an acting coach and Jang Joo Hee manages a department store. These three friends are so close that they are always seen doing something together and their parents also treat them as their own children. The three of them experience love in different forms but that gives us an understanding of how life is short and we should enjoy it as much as we can before we lose it all. The emotional story coupled with their acting is an impeccable combination. Today’s Webtoon

Cast: Kim Sejeong, Nam Yoon Su, Choi Daniel Director: Jo Soo Won, Kim Young Hwan Writer: Cho Ye Rang, Lee Jae Eun Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki Today’s Webtoon Rating: 3.5/5 The drama follows a cheery and hardworking On Ma Eum, a talented taekwondo athlete who fell in love with comics through her parents’ comic book cafe and decided to give up the sport due to a personal situation and pursued her career in webtoon editing with a webtoon company and through that she made friends and got along with her mentors. In the beginning, her optimism and smile seemed so stretched and not real but later on, one can see her sincerity and one can’t help but fall in love with her- which is what happened to anyone who came across her. She worked hard to earn the recognition of her seniors and it came through. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Director: Yoo In Shik Writer: Moon Ji Won Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Netflix Today’s Webtoon Rating: 4.5/5 The drama follows a talented lawyer with Asperger’s Syndrome who combats with completing tasks that seem ordinary to the rest of us but at the same time, with her photographic memory and excellent deduction skills, she proves to be a valuable asset to her company. While there are many people who cannot stand the treatment she receives for being differently abled, she proves people wrong day in and day out by winning her cases- which she is able to do by being empathetic and smart about her decisions. The drama tugs at the heartstrings of every viewer as it shows a girl with Asperger’s Syndrome, taking on many battles that we consider a normal day and uses it as a lesson for herself. She tries to fit into a world where she is not welcome sometimes but instead changes the people around her for the better. If You Wish Upon Me

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, SNSD’s Sooyoung Director: Kim Young Wan Writer: Jo Ryung Soo Year of release: 2022 OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki Today’s Webtoon Rating: 3/5 Based on a true story from Make-A-Wish Foundation in Netherland, the drama follows Yoon Gyeo Ree, a young man with a sad past, goes to a hospice to complete his community service and while he goes in with a skepticism, he is moved by the stories that each patient comes with and the Genie team, a group of nurses and doctors that work to make their dying patients’ wish come true. He goes on to join them and becomes a person who brings joy to the patients as he gets emotionally involved. Sooyoung took on the role of Seon Yeo Joo, a talented nurse and Yoon Gyeo Ree’s love interest. My Liberation Notes