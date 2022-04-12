My Liberation Notes Ep 1 & 2 Review: Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki & Lee El are estranged siblings looking for love

Living in a place no one knows about comes with its price. To be paid at the expense of their existence, with struggling relationships, unrequited love, broken hearts and a desperate soul. The three siblings Yeom Gijeong (Lee El), Yeom Chang Hee (Lee Min Ki) and Yeom Mijeong (Kim Ji Won) have had it rough all their life, living far off from Seoul where their actual lives are based.

They scramble to maintain meaningful relationships and make sense of what their adult lives have come to be. Yeom Gijeong is known to complain about her life and how she does not have much to look forward to. She yearns for conversation and her plight is a very relatable state of worries, surpassing any premonitions that she might have about dating.

Yeom Chang Hee is the troubled middle child who finds that nothing is going his way and breaks up with his girlfriend after a fight in the middle of the street where she calls him old fashioned. He has big dreams but has his feet under the clutches of his father who works day in and day out to provide for them.

Yeom Mijeong quietly takes everything in and works to her best despite never receiving good results. Her dating history is filled with men who have always taken advantage of her situation and never treated her with care. She hides a 15 million KRW loan from her family that she took for her last boyfriend and who has now run off to Thailand. Her will to flourish is met with hurdles at every step and she has taken to becoming an outcast at her work place. Looking for a release, she meets Mr. Gu.

The unusual man staying around their house helps out with their family business and drinks himself to sleep. What secrets does Mr. Gu hold?

The driving story is a definite addition to our weekly watches, what about yours?

