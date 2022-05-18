‘My Liberation Notes’ & its stars maintain ranks atop most buzzworthy drama & actor rankings

The lists for the second week of May, rankings dramas and actors that generated the most buzz, have been released. The weekly lists are based on data spanning the most buzzworthy drama & actor rankings, and JTBC’s ongoing drama, ‘My Liberation Notes’, has come out on top once again!

Making this its second consecutive week, ‘My Liberation Notes’ ranks at number 1 on the weekly list of dramas. Similarly, the show’s stars Son Seok Gu and Kim Ji Won have also maintained their ranks at number 1 and number 2 respectively, on the weekly list of drama actors.

tvN’s ongoing omnibus series ‘Our Blues’ also maintains its spot at number 2 on the list of dramas. Meanwhile, the show’s cast members, Shin Min Ah, Lee Byung Hun and Han Ji Min, have also claimed three spots in the top 10 for this week, coming in at numbers 6, 7, and 8 respectively.

KBS 2TV’s new series ‘Bloody Heart’ debuted at number 3 last week and maintains its rank this week. The show’s stars Lee Joon and Kang Han Na, meanwhile, rank at number 4 and 5 on the list of actors for the second week of May.

JTBC’s ‘Green Mothers’ Club’ and SBS’ ‘Again My Life’, both also maintain their ranks at number 4 and 5 on the list of dramas, while ‘Again My Life’ star Lee Joon Gi rises to number 3 in this week’s list of drama actors.

Ranks 6 through 10 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas for the second week of May are, in order: tvN’s ‘Shooting Stars’, MBC’s ‘Tomorrow’, SBS’ ‘Woori the Virgin’, KBS2’s ‘It’s Beautiful Now’, and KBS2’s ‘Love Twist’. Meanwhile, ‘Shooting Stars’ cast members Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae round out the top 10 on the list of actors for this week, ranking at number 9 and 10, respectively.