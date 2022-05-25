‘My Liberation Notes’ & its stars rank atop most buzzworthy lists for 3rd consecutive week

Ranking dramas and actors that generated the most buzz in a particular week, the lists for the third week of May have been released. The weekly lists are based on data spanning the most buzzworthy drama & actor rankings.

Making it the third consecutive week, JTBC’s ongoing drama ‘My Liberation Notes’ has topped the list of most buzzworthy dramas. Further, in the weekly list of drama actors that generated the most buzz, the stars of ‘My Liberation Notes’ have also maintained their ranks at the top, with Son Seok Gu and Kim Ji Won ranking at number 1 and number 2 respectively, for the third week straight, just like the drama itself.

Also maintaining its spot from last week and the week prior, tvN’s ongoing omnibus series ‘Our Blues’ ranks at number 2 on the list of dramas. The show’s stars have also swept four spots in the top 10 for this week’s list of actors: Han Ji Min rising to rank 3, Uhm Jung Hwa at rank 4, Lee Jung Eun at rank 6, and Kim Woo Bin at rank 9.

In the show’s final week, MBC’s ‘Tomorrow’ rises to rank 3, with its leading actress Kim Hee Sun ranking at number 7 on the list of actors. SBS’ ‘Again My Life’ rises from rank 5 to 4 on this week’s list of dramas, with its star Lee Joon Gi ranks at number 5 on the list of actors.

KBS 2TV’s ‘Bloody Heart’ ranks at number 5 after debuting on the list of dramas at rank 3 last week. The show’s stars Lee Joon and Kang Han Na, meanwhile, rank at number 7 and number 8 on the list of actors, respectively.

Ranks 6 through 10 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas for the second week of May are, in order: tvN’s ‘Shooting Stars’, JTBC’s ‘Green Mothers’ Club’, tvN’s ‘The Killer’s Shopping List’, KBS2’s ‘Love Twist’ and KBS2’s ‘It’s Beautiful Now’.