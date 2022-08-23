My Liberation Notes’ Lee Ki Woo announces marriage with non-celebrity girlfriend

South Korean actor Lee Ki Woo will be tying the knot soon! Through a letter on his Instagram addressed to his fans, the 40 year old revealed his plans of getting married soon. In the handwritten letter he expressed his nervousness of writing to his fans for the first time but with an excited heart, he had come to deliver some good news.

He spoke about a person that he met many years ago and how they were wise and just like how he wished. They are someone who is not stingy about sharing and aware of the gift of giving. That person is kind to the weak and offers help without second thought. They wish to live a righteous life.

With their deep respect for the other, Lee Ki Woo and his girlfriend learned from each other. He became sure of his choice to walk the road ahead with them and made him wish to start a family together. The couple has asked for the encouragement of the people for this new chapter of their life. With good wishes for the hot summer, Lee Ki Woo promised to show a better version of himself in the future.

Check out his full post below.

Lee Ki Woo debuted in 2003 and has since taken up multiple second lead roles in popular dramas. Some of his most known works include ‘Rain or Shine’ (‘Just Between Lovers’), ‘18 Again’, ‘Woman’s Dignity’ and most recently as Jo Tae Hoon in the Lee Min Ki, Kim Ji Won, Son Seok Gu, and Lee El starrer ‘My Liberation Notes’. He was loved by the audiences for his calm and loving role, full of insights.

