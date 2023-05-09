My Liberation Notes’ Lee Ki Woo cast alongside Honey Lee and Lee Jong Won in new historical comedy drama

Lee Ki Woo's agency, Never Die Entertainment, announced that Lee Ki Woo was cast in MBC's new historical drama 'Flowers that Bloom at Night' which is a comic action historical drama about the entanglement of a widow Jo Yeo Hwa, who leads a double life by climbing over a wall at night, and Park Soo Ho, a newly-born man who is coveted by everyone.

'Hyena', 'Hongcheongi' PD Jang Tae Yoo's new drama. Lee Ki Woo plays Park Yoon Hak, a helper who realizes the king's ideal together and a person who tries to protect the happy life of his younger brother in 'Flowers that Bloom at Night'. Park Yoon Hak is the warrior type who has a gentle appearance but is strong on the inside. On the outside, he is a character who is leisurely and cares for the world and even looks languid.

Born as the second son of the most prestigious family in the Joseon Dynasty and growing up with King Lee So from the time he was crown prince, he is a person who knows the pain and sorrow of Lee So better than anyone else. Lee Ki Woo, who earned the modifier 'trustworthy actor' for his acting ability to perfectly digest various roles through dramas 'My Liberation Notes’, 'Agency', and '18 Again', is challenging his first historical drama, so in 'Flowers that Bloom at Night' Expectations are high on what kind of new charm will lead the popularity of MBC historical dramas. Meanwhile, 'Flowers that Bloom at Night' starring Lee Ki-woo is scheduled to air in the second half of this year.

On April 27th, a long message was posted on the social media account of Lee Ki Woo’s dog, Teddy, along with a poster saying, "Please allow me to walk in all spaces." This is an article written by Lee Ki Woo from the point of view of a dog. Lee Ki Woo said, "These days, supermarkets and shopping malls promote dogs as companions, but when you actually go there, you can only accompany them if they are in a cage by dividing the breed and weight," and "Isn't it a pet if it's not a breed dog or a small dog?" Lee Ki Woo said, "What is Pet Friendly? The place is a place where famous tourist destinations, shopping malls, restaurants, pubs, etc. are gathered. All dogs on a leash are pets," expressing his hope that there will be no discrimination and the difficulties he experienced in real life.

