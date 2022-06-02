My Liberation Notes, Our Blues stay atop K-drama chart, Son Seok Gu, Kim Ji Won & Lee Joon Gi lead actor list

‘My Liberation Notes’ has once again found itself on the top of the most buzzworthy drama list for the fourth week of May. It also happens to align with the last episode of the show that aired on 29 May. Ending with a bang, the show continued to catch the audience’s interest, just ahead of drama ‘Our Blues’ that maintained its second spot.

The top 10 most buzzworthy dramas for the fourth week of May can be seen below:

My Liberation Notes Our Blues Again My Life Green Mothers’ Club Bloody Heart Sh**ting Stars Gold Mask It’s Beautiful Now Woori the Virgin From Now On, Showtime!

On the cast front, ‘My Liberation Notes’ actors Son Seok Gu and Kim Ji Won managed to hold on to their No.1 and No.2 spots tightly, Lee Min Ki rose to No.8 this time. While ‘Again My Life’ actor Lee Joon Gi grabbed the 3rd position, fellow actor Lee Young Kyung took the 10th position. ‘Our Blues’ actors Han Ji Min came in at No. 4, Jung Eun Hye at No. 5, and Kim Woo Bin at No. 7. ‘Bloody Heart’ actors Kang Han Na and Lee Joon were at the 8th and 9th spots respectively.

The ranks are decided based on important data collected on K-drama and its actors from various articles, blog posts, community forums, social media, videos, etc. This combines information about the K-dramas that are currently airing or the ones that are set to premiere soon, in order to gauge the readers’ interest.

