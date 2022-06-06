‘My Liberation Notes’ star Son Seok Gu tops June drama actor brand reputation rankings; Top 10 inside

The Korean Business Research Institute has released brand reputation rankings for drama actors for the month of June. This month’s rankings take dramas that aired between May 5 to June 6 into consideration, and have been determined through data analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in these dramas.

Actor Son Seok Gu, who was seen recently in JTBC’s ‘My Liberation Notes’, has moved up two spots from the previous month to rank at number one for the month of June. Recording a brand reputation index of 4,323,087 points, Son Seok Gu’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 84.57 percent positive reactions. The actor’s keyword analysis, meanwhile, reveals “Mr Gu”, “Liberation Notes”, and “Kim Ji Won” as his high-ranking phrases, while Son Seok Gu’s highest-ranking related terms include “worship”, “thankful”, and “act passionately”.

Currently starring in tvN’s omnibus series ‘Our Blues’, Lee Byung Hun takes second place this month, recording a brand reputation index of 2,615,212 points. His ‘Our Blues’ co-star, Shin Min Ah, rises from rank 8 in May to rank 3 for the month of June, with a total index of 2,420,996 points.

Lee Joon Gi, who was most recently seen in SBS’ ‘Again My Life’, ranks at number four, reflecting a brand reputation index of 2,306,450 points. Meanwhile, ‘My Liberation Notes’ star Lee Min Ki closes out the top five ranks for this month with a brand reputation index of 2,019,927 points.

Check out the Top 10 drama actors in the list of brand reputation rankings for this month, below: