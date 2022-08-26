My Liberation Notes: Why Lee El as Yeom Gijeong is the most underrated portrayal of the year

K-drama ‘My Liberation Notes’ is a demure peek at the realities of life. The JTBC drama that began airing in April 2022 saw the story of three siblings in the Yeom household and a mysterious man named Mr.Gu who begins working in their family business. Lee El plays the eldest of the three Yeom Gijeong, Lee Min Ki the middle child Yeom Changhee and Kim Ji Won- the youngest Yeom Mijeong, while Son Seok Gu acts as Mr.Gu.

Throughout the drama a lot of the spotlight was on the couple of Kim Ji Won and Son Seok Gu who battled their differences while failing to stay away from a romantic relationship teetering on the edge of platonic. Meanwhile, Lee Min Ki’s character was given his due screentime as a frustrated man with bad luck.

In the midst of all this, Lee El’s character of Yeom Gijeong was somewhere left unattended by the masses who may not have paid attention to her deeply crafted character. A woman in her mid-thirties who has been deprived of a successful love life, she comes off as an annoying brat with high ambitions in the first look. A keen look would reveal her many inhibitions that were revealed through the many cracks of her character.

She looks for the least while aiming for the best, as she is often blessed with nothing. Her rapport with Jo Tae Hoon, a man with a teen daughter is one to look out for as she tries and fails to mend a verbal falling in a moment of vanity. She is a hard headed coworker who easily finds middle ground with the most untrustworthy boss in her company and builds a friendship off of calamity.

On multiple occasions, Yeom Gijeong goes to absolute lengths to ensure that she gives her best for some drama in her existence and the possible ignition of a love life. She is just as reckless as her siblings who gain much of their credit for being upfront. The character fears none and demands the least. It has not received much of the applause and praise that it rightfully deserves and so today we raise a toast to her!

