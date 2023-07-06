My Lovely Boxer First Look: Lee Sang Yeob turns in to cold hearted sports agent, Kim So Hye works on technique

Lee Sang Yeob is all set to take the lead in a sports K-drama My Lovely Boxer, where he will show his brutal side. He plays the role of a sports agent Kim Tae Young, who only cares about himself and uses young athletes to earn money. Lee Sang Yeob will be leading the show alongside Kim So Hye, My Lovely Boxer is set to air in August.

First Look of My Lovely Boxer

Eve actor Lee Sang Yeob's still from My Lovely Boxer was unveiled on July 6. Depicting the character of fraud, trickster, and cold-hearted agent his aura in the stills is something unavoidable. His expressions in the stills also raised anticipation for his role in My Lovely Boxer. He is seen wearing basketball jackets, sweats, and casuals despite the character he is playing, Lee Sang Yeob caught everyone's eyes with polished charming visuals. Previously, Kim So Hye was seen in a high school uniform for the K-drama My Lovely Boxer. Her new look gives off a bright image of the actor as a boxing athlete where she is seen practicing new techniques.

About My Lovely Boxer

Eve actor Lee Sang Yeob will be taking on the main lead in the K-drama My Lovely Boxer. His character Kim Tae Young in K-drama is quite intriguing as he is a vicious sports agent who uses young talents to make money. Kim Tae Young is a selfish agent who pursues athletes to sign a contract with him. When these athletes have put in their blood, sweat, and tears to the point where they are exhausted, Kim Tae Young retires at a very early stage of their career. His life takes a huge twist when he meets Lee Kwon Sook played by Kim Hye So. Lee Kwon Sook is a boxing prodigy who disappeared from the industry three years ago.

My Lovely Boxer's Production crew on Lee Sang Yeob

My Lovely Boxer is based on a novel called Pure Boxer Lee Kwon Sook which is written by a renowned writer Chu Jong Nam. The drama version is written by Kim Min Joo and directed by Choi Sang Yeol and Hong Eun Mi. The production crew said that Lee Sang Yeob has shown a very professional image as he immersed himself in Kim Tae Young's character, from episode one with a passion for acting. According to the production crew, Lee Sang Yeob's colorful charm will be seen through My Lovely Boxer, something the viewers haven't seen before. The first episode of Pure Boxer will be aired in August 2023.

