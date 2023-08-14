My Lovely Boxer: Kim So Hye declines signing risky contract with Lee Sang Yeob in latest teaser; Watch

Lee Sang Yeob and Kim So Hye starrer My Lovely Boxer has dropped the teaser of the K-drama. The two leads are gearing up for the dangerous games in the athletic field by risking their lives. The exciting trailer has left the viewers in anticipation as to how the story of a cruel sports agent and a former boxer will unfold. The K-drama is scheduled to premiere on August 21, 9 pm (KST).

My Lovely Boxer's Teaser

On August 14, KBS2 released the teaser of My Lovely Boxer where Kim Tae Young played by Lee Sang Yeob and Lee Kwon Sook, a boxer who disappeared from the boxing industry three years ago met by chance or call it destiny. Kim Tae Young was caught overnight for fixing a match, is a heartless agent who uses athletes for money and forces them to retire at an early stage of their careers. Lee Kwon Sook lives as a kindergarten teacher hiding her identity from the eyes of the public. Kim Tae Young offers her a management contract with the best agency in the industry with a risky retirement scenario. She profusely declines saying that she is aware of his image of a funeral director or the undertaker, making herself clear that she would never come back. When the news of her return made headlines reporters followed her to her workplace raising multiple questions. By the end of the teaser, Kim Tae Young tries to convince the boxer saying, "Do you think If I give up on you then this hell will end here? Even if you try to run away, another agent, another company will come for you and I will risk my life to make you not run away." In return, he receives a punch from her.

Other Cast members of My Lovely Liar

WINNER member Kim Jin Woo plays the role of Lee Kwon Sook's first love Han Jae Min who is also the vice president of the Kindergarten she works in. A love triangle is anticipated between Kim Tae Young, Lee Kwon Sook, and Han Jae MinPark Ji Hwan will appear as a professional gambler who is seen threatening Kim Tae Young, creating tension as he holds the rope of the agent's life in his hands.

