My Lovely Boxer star Lee Sang Yeob to tie the knot with long-term non-celebrity girlfriend

Lee Sang Yeob will be married soon according to reports released on September 25. The actor is to have a wedding sometime early next year. He made his debut with the drama Happy Woman in 2007 and since has become a popular face on the television and big screen. While the actor likes to keep his private life personal, here is all that we do know about the happy couple and the upcoming wedding.

Lee Sang Yeob soon to marry his girlfriend

According to reports released on September 25, actor Lee Sang Yeob will be tying the knot with his girlfriend of three years in March next year somewhere in Seoul. His younger girlfriend is a non-celebrity and is said to be a person of great beauty. Due to his girlfriend’s non-celebrity status, the actor has continued to keep quiet about his relationship. Recently, the couple have also started informing family and friends about their status and wedding preparations are in swing.

Agency confirms marriage reports

After the reports of Lee Sang Yeob’s marriage came out, his agency made a statement. His management UNGBIN ENS confirmed the marriage reports and said that the details of the wedding cannot be disclosed as of yet as the preparations have just commenced. They promised more details once the schedule is figured out and finalised. They ended the statement by congratulating the couple.

About Lee Sang Yeob

Lee Sang Yeob debuted in 2007 and since has made his presence felt as an actor through his work in dramas like Love Affairs in the Afternoon, Good Casting, Once Again, On The Verge Of Insanity, Sh**ting Stars and Eve. He has also worked in movies like The Day I Died: Unclosed Case Ordinary People and The Flu. His drama My Lovely Boxer is currently airing. He plays the role of Kim Tae Young, a rude sports agent who overworks his players and earns money in a short period. Lee Kwon Sook played by Kim So Hye is a genius boxer who returns to the ring after 3 years. The drama shows the politics of match-fixing and dirty money.

