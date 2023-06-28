My Lovely Liar: Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun are prisoners of their lives in character posters

On June 28, tvN released character posters for upcoming drama My Lovely Liar starring Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun. The posters invigorates interest by showing the secret side of Mok Sol Hee, a 'lady who hears only the truth', and Kim Do Ha, a 'man who conceals the truth'. The viewers first notices Mok Sol Hee's smile, which demonstrates her self-assurance.

Mok Sol Hee's identity is a Liar Hunter who serves the Spirit of Truth and has the ability to hear lies. A word loaded with conviction, "On the off chance that I am, it is so," added to the business card of 'I will let you know a lie' that bafflingly beams on the table, making people think she has an important job. The more Kim Do Ha removes the cover, the more inquisitive about the secret story. Kim Do Ha stares blankly at something as she is surrounded by various pieces of music and sound equipment. Her main safe spot to live away from individuals' eyes is music. Kim Do Ha, who carries a terrible secret in her heart, has eyes that are beyond sad and mysterious. "Here's Me... Do you truly accept?" are the words on the poster.

Mok Sol Hee, a liar hunter who detects lies, is taken on by Kim So Hyun. She is cynical and distrustful of others because she grew up hearing all kinds of lies from the world. Hwang Minhyun assumed the role of Kim Do Ha, a well-known composer who keeps his identity a secret. He lived as a faceless composer for some reason, but when he met the strange woman next door, Mok Sol Hee, he regained his lost smile and ventured out into the world. By describing Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha as a one-of-a-kind couple with a tingling charm, Kim So Hyun heightened the anticipation. Hwang Minhyun also stated that Kim Do Ha, who conceals the truth, and Mok Sol Hee, who listens to the truth, have distinct personalities and tastes. To watch these two people gradually open their hearts to one another is going to be both enjoyable and thrilling.

