My Lovely Liar: Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun experience variety of emotions in new highlight trailer

'My Lovely Liar' is a truth-recognizing drama between Liar Hunter Mok Sol Hee, who can't confide in individuals as a result of her capacity to hear lies, and Kim Do Ha, a virtuoso composer who conceals an unspeakable truth. In the show, Kim So Hyun plays Mok Sol Hee, a liar hunter/tracker who hears lies. Growing up paying attention to a wide range of lies on the planet, she is an individual who comes into another stage in her life by engaging with the dubious man nearby, Kim Do Ha. Hwang Minhyun plays Kim Do Ha, a star composer enveloped by a veil. In spite of the fact that he has virtuoso composition capacity, he carries on with the existence of a nondescript writer, yet he recovers his lost grin when he meets the strange neighbor, Mok Sol Hee.

My Lovely Liar starring Kim So Hyun, Hwang Minhyun, Seo Ji Hoon and others:

The trailer begins with Mok Sol Hee spending her day telling other people who are lying, which she is able to detect by a special power she possessed as a child. Because of her day job, she has difficulty believing people. She tried to trust one person, her friend and lover Lee Kang Min (Seo Ji Hoon) but soon, her abilities prove her wrong as he hides something from her, causing her to walk away from him while he looks dumbfounded. On the other hand, Kim Do Ha, a genius composer who had a knack for instruments and music, was famous at a young age but an incident got him keeping cover at all times, even when he met his neighbor.

Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun:

Initially, he tried to get away from her with whatever means necessary but soon enough, situations brought them closer. Mok Sol Hee gets intrigued by him because he is the one person whose lies she cannot hear, so she was confused whether he was truthful or if he has the ability to evade her powers while Kim Do Ha was intrigued by her positive attitude and sweet smile. Eventually, they ended up falling for each other, which brought inconvenience for people who love them. First episode will be out on July 31.

