My Lovely Liar: Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun fall for each other in latest trailer of upcoming drama

On July 18th, tvN's new Monday-Tuesday show 'My Lovely Liar' delivered a trailer highlighting Mok Sol Hee (played by Kim So Hyun) and Kim Do Ha (played by Hwang Minhyun) on the card of Wheel of Destiny. The interest of the show is centered around the adjustment of the connection between the individuals who start with uncertainty and become each other's lifeline. The other actors in the drama are Seo Ji Hoon, Yoon Ji On, and others.

Kim So Hyun plays Mok Sol Hee, a liar tracker who hears lies. She is a person who enters a new phase in her life by becoming involved with Kim Do Ha, the extremely suspicious man next door, after growing up listening to all kinds of lies from the world. Hwang Minhyun plays Kim Do Ha, a star writer who stays quiet about his identity. In spite of the fact that he has the virtuoso ability to create, he has been carrying on with the existence of a nondescript composer, however, he meets Mok Sol He, a peculiar lady nearby, and recovers his lost grin. The energy between Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun, will add fervor to the pivotal account of the two entwined with truth and falsehoods.

The delivered trailer starts with Mok Sol Hee, a 'Liar Hunter' who is confronted with surprising concerns, which is that the true spirit doesn't show up just to 'somebody', Kim Do Ha. The presence of Kim Do Ha fascinates Mok Sol Hee. "Is it since he didn't lie?" To her who couldn't resist the opportunity to ponder, somebody appeared to be disappointed and said, "Divine Soul conveyed a message. I need to tell you that they are a couple of destiny." The following Wheel of Fortune card piques the curiosity of viewers and leads us to believe that none of this is simply a fluke. Two individuals who have become fearful, as seen by Mok Sol Hee's mom, for their own reasons. Meanwhile, they become nearer in the quiet climate of Kim Do Ha. Here, Kim Do Ha's changes before Mok Sol Hee and turns out to be more comfortable subsequent to removing his mask intrigues us more about the connection between the two. Then, at that point, to Mok Sol Hee's playful inquiry, "Do you believe uncovering your face before me now is okay?" The sincere response from Kim Do Ha, "I want to look good," moves the viewers' heart. Now, the two individuals are the center of attention.

