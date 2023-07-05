My Lovely Liar: Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun fall for each other in new poster for tvN’s romance drama

The Deep Romance Main Poster for the upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama My Lovely Liar on tvN was unveiled on July 5th. It introduces a unique storyline between Mok Sol Hee (Kim So Hyun) and Kim Do Ha (Hwang Minhyun). With extremely close eye contact that seems to occur at any time, the poster's protagonists incite excitement and raise viewer expectations.

My Lovely Liar is a love story about finding the truth between Kim Do Ha, a brilliant composer who keeps a secret identity, and Liar Hunter Mok Sol Hee, who can't trust anyone because she can hear lies. Most importantly, there is a lot of interest in the chemistry between Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun. They plan to tell a complicated story in a variety of ways until they become each other's saviors, despite the fact that they were initially neighbors. The special relationship that exists between Mok Sol Hee, who holds the truth, and Kim Do Ha, who conceals it, as well as the two people who are drawn to one another out of curiosity, are depicted in the earlier poster and teaser video. Among them, the main poster with the idea of deep romance piques interest in the story of their romance.

The images of Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha, who start out by chance and are led by fate, in the recently released teaser increase curiosity. First and foremost, the voice of Kim Do Ha asking Mok Sol Hee, "Do you know me?" displaying a suspicion of other people. Kim Do Ha is a well-known composer who keeps his identity a secret and is only known as a man. Sometimes, Kim Do Ha's appearance is absurd and even pathetic because he wears a mask and wears black clothes and avoids people. Kim Do Ha only appears to be a specialist and a mysterious person to the pessimistic Mok Sol Hee. The question, "Who is this man?," making viewers even more curious about their relationship thanks to Mok Sol Hee's cautious eyes.

