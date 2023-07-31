My Lovely Liar: Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun have fateful meeting in 1st episode preview for upcoming drama

On July 31st, the upcoming Korean romance drama My Lovely Liar showed Mok Sol Hee (Kim So Hyun) and Kim Do Ha (Hwang Min Hyun) meet for the first time five years preceding their official course of events, getting the viewers curious about the fascinated looks they gave each other from the first time. On the same day, the first episode will be released.

The unusual relationship between Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha is revealed in the preview that was released prior to the first episode's release. Kim Do Ha said, "I met you five years ago" in the earlier highlight video about his relationship with Mok Sol Hee, the strange girl next door. To be sure, as he said, the first meeting of the two individuals who ended up together by chance in the seat close to one another on the bus animates interest. Mok Sol Hee can't take her eyes off Kim Do Ha, who has a scar around his mouth. What Mok Sol Hee provided for the unstable man, who is in some way or another worried over him, is the 'Liar Tracker' business card and we can't help thinking about what Kim Do Ha's response would be to this embarrassing self-introduction. Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha's shady reunion was also captured. Kim Do Ha, wearing only black from head to toe, is a risky individual to anybody. The evident shift in the atmosphere from five years ago suggests that his experiences were unusual. Even Mok Sol Hee, who has been through a variety of conflicts, can only watch with caution. What will the get-together resemble? In such a bizarre and dubious gathering, the two individuals keep thinking about whether they can perceive each other properly.

The drama follows the lives of Mok Sol Hee, a woman who spent her entire life pointing out people’s lies because of a gift she was given and Kim Do Ha, a talented composer who has been hiding himself for a while due to a cascading series of unfortunate situations. Being neighbors, they come across each other and begin taking an active part in each other’s lives, eventually falling in love. With one being someone who hates lies and the other living a lie, how will their relationship blossom, especially when they have other people also loving them? This love square will be explored from the first episode itself, releasing on July 31.

