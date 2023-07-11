My Lovely Liar New Trailer: Hwang Min Hyun connects with Kim So Hyun as she reveals her secret; Watch

Kim So Hyun and Hwang Min Hyun's upcoming K-drama My Lovely Liar released another trailer portraying the connection between both the lead characters. This trailer gives a slightly deeper insight into the relationship between Kim So Hyun and Hwang Min Hyun. Unlike the previously released trailer, this one focuses more on the romance of the drama instead of the untold mysteries.

My Lovely Liar's new trailer

Kim So Hyun and Hwang Min Hyun's My Lovely Liar released its recent trailer where Mok Sol Hee reveals her secret to Kim Do Ha. Mok Sol Hee played by Kim So Hyun and Kim Do Ha played by Hwang Min Hyun are seen growing closer to each other as Mok Sol Hee tells Kim Do Ha about her magical abilities to hear 'Lies' while Kim Do Ha plays it cool by accepting it. Glimpses from Kim Do Ha's terrifying past are shown who is hiding his identity as Mok Sol Hee assumes he's being chased by someone. Kim Do Ha admits he feels safe with her despite his doubts and can not hide anything from her. Mok Sol Hee is getting attached to Kim Do Ha and gets entangled with him but his past is a puzzle she can not solve.

Previous Trailer

Kim Do Ha is portrayed as a man who is unknown in the neighborhood except that he's a man nobody knows who he is, what he does and where has he come from. Kim Do Ha is a genius music composer who does not like to mingle with people as he has a secret that shouldn't be revealed. On the other hand, Mok Sol Hee is a human Lie Detector who can not trust people easily because of her powers. Mok Sol Hee finds Kim Do Ha, an attention-seeking person. When she couldn't recognize him, they both shared drinks and their love story begins. This K-drama will be serving a mix of humor, mystery, suspense, and romance. The trailer has already captured viewers' hearts as they wait patiently to see Kim So Hyun and Hwang Min Hyun's chemistry on screen.

