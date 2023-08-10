My Lovely Liar’s Hwang Min Hyun confirmed as lead for TVING’s new drama Study Group; Filming to begin soon

On August tenth, Pledis Entertainment said that Hwang Min Hyun has been given a role as Yoon Ga Min in the drama Study Group, which is planned to be filmed in the final part of this current year. The show Study Group is based on a webtoon of a similar name and it is the narrative of Yoon Ga Min, a kid who needs to concentrate well yet is just skilled in fighting, structures a study group at Yuseong Technical High School, the most horrendously terrible school on earth.

My Lovely Liar’s Hwang Min Hyun in TVING’s Study Group:

In the show, Yoon Ga Min is the proprietor of light complexion, horn-rimmed glasses and a perfect, innocent impression. Outwardly, he seems to be a model student, yet truly, he is a whimsical individual who flaunts his grades that are near the bottom of the class in the notorious school. His face is an irony as all he does is fight with others. Beginning with the JTBC show Live On in 2020, Hwang Min Hyun is fortifying his position as a talented actor by showing up in the tvN dramas Alchemy Of Souls and My Lovely Liar.

Hwang Min Hyun’s recent activities:

On August seventh, Hwang Min Hyun showed up as a guest in BTS' SUGA's Suchwita on the YouTube channel BANGTANTV. On this day, when Hwang Min Hyun was asked the way that he entered Pledis Entertainment, his agency, he answered, "I'm from Busan, and I was casted in the street outside the school." After hearing this, Suga got some information about his trainee days, "I caught wind of him when he was a trainee at Pledis and I was told that he was no joke (he was so talented)." Then, at that point, Hwang Min Hyun said that drinking 1.2L of milk a day was the hardest thing when he was a trainee. He was informed that drinking would make him taller, however that was harder than training since he needed to drink all the milk before he could leave for his training.

