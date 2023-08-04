My Lovely Liar's Kim So Hyun to join Park Bo Gum for upcoming drama Good Boy? Actor's agency responds

Kim So Hyun is in talks of signing a new K-drama project alongside Park Bo Gum and Oh Jung Se. The K-drama Good Boy was reportedly offered to the Love in the Moonlight actor previously. The Revenant actor was also offered an important role in the said K-drama. Read below to know more about Good Boy and the characters they would play.

Good Boy's Possible Cast

On August 4, A Korean media outlet reported that Kim So Hyun who is currently appearing as the main lead in the K-drama My Lovely Liar, was offered one of the main characters in the upcoming action drama Good Boy. The actor's agency quickly responded it was true that she has been offered a role in this project and she is currently reviewing it. Previously, it was reported that Park Bo Gum would be the character of the male lead in this action-packed show. His agency had also confirmed that the actor was reviewing it positively. After hearing that Kim So Hyun might also join the casting line-up, fans can not keep calm, they are already excited to watch them in a show together. Oh Jung Se known for his exemplary acting skills was also offered a significant role in K-drama and according to PrainTPC, he was looking at this opportunity positively. However, it is not yet confirmed that the stars will join hands to show their talents in this drama, it is yet to see how the casting goes.

About Good Boy

Good Boy is a story of a group of athletes who have different kinds of hurdles in life be it any injury, financial issue, etc form an alliance and become special police officers. This team is called the Olympic Avengers who use their distinct skills acquired during their time as sportsmen to fight against crime. Park Bo Gum is offered the role of the lead Yoon Dong Joo who happens to be a former boxer. The characters of Kim So Hyun and Oh Jung Se have not been disclosed yet, this action-comedy drama has already induced excitement among viewers and has intrigued the fans.

