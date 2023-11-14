My Man is Cupid: Jang Dong Yoon and Nana starrer fantasy romance confirms release date

My Man is Cupid starring Jang Dong Yoon and Nana is all set for its release next month. Prime Video revealed the release date along with the teaser for the upcoming series. The highly anticipated series is garnering attention because of its quirky fantasy romance story with added humour. Here is a look at the details.

My Man is Cupid teaser: Jang Dong Yoon is confident that it is a coincidence while Nana stresses fate

My Man is Cupid has been confirmed to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 1. The teaser released on November 14 revealed the playful nature approach that the drama will take. In the teaser, Jang Dong Yoon who plays a fairy realizes that Nana's character does not have a soulmate when everyone else does. Nana is sure that she is supposed to end up with the fairy and believes that it is fate while the fairy is adamant that it is a coincidence.

Summary of My Man is Cupid

My Man is Cupid tells the story of a fairy Cheon Sang Hyeok who mistakenly shoots himself with a love arrow and falls for Oh Baek Ryun. Cheon Sang Hyeok is a good-looking fairy and women easily get attracted to him. His wings were burnt 500 years ago and in a quest to secure them, he gets involved with Oh Baek Ryun who is missing her soulmate. She is a veterinarian and is considered a beauty. All her past romances have ended up in a bad way as her partners always face a near-death experience and run away. Despite the failures, she awaits the man of her fate.

Jang Dong Yoon would be appearing as the fairy Cheon Sang Hyeok. The actor's recent appearance was in Netflix's slice-of-life drama Daily Dose of Sunshine which also starred Park Bo Young and Yeon Woo Jin. He made his debut as an actor in 2016 with the drama Women at a Game Company and in the same year, he also starred in Solomon's Perjury. He shot to fame with his gender-bender The Tale of Nokdu with Kim So Hyun.

Nana is a member of the K-pop girl group After School. She made her acting debut with the film Fashion King. Her latest appearance was in the Netflix drama Mask Girl.

