My Mister’s Lee Sun Kyun officially under investigation for drug use; denies knowing other accused

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Lee Sun Kyun, well known for his part in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was recently embroiled in a scandal after it was revealed that he was unlawfully ingesting illegal drugs. The actor is currently being investigated for the same offence.

Initial details about Lee Sun Kyun’s illegal drug usage case

According to reports, the actor is accused of taking unspecified illicit substances multiple times this year at locations such as escort bars and residential areas in the Gangnam district of southern Seoul. This investigation concerns eight people, including Han Seo Hee, a K-pop trainee known for a 2017 cannabis incident with former BIGBANG member T.O.P, and Hwang Ha Na, Namyang Dairy Products' founder's granddaughter. These two are also accused of drug use at adult entertainment establishments linked to the actor. However, the identities of the other individuals have not been disclosed.

If the 48-year-old refuses to comply, the police are considering seeking a warrant to take a hair sample for drug testing from him. The ongoing police inquiry is in its early stages, with investigators determining if there is enough evidence to pursue charges of Lee Sun Kyun's involvement in illegal drug use this year.

Other involved and their connection with Lee Sun Kyun

Some of the individuals affected internally had prior drug use histories, including Mr. A, a third-generation chaebol, and Mr. B, a former K-pop idol trainee. Responding to this, attorney Park Seong Cheol from Jipyong Law Firm, representing Lee Sun Kyun, refuted these claims, stating, “Lee Sun Kyun has no knowledge of Mr. A and Mr. B."

News of Lee Sun Kyun's shift from investigator to suspect has prompted varied reactions from the public. Some are expressing their shock and disappointment, while others are reserving judgment until more information emerges. As the investigation progresses, the fate of Lee Sun Kyun's career hangs in the balance, leaving fans and the industry eagerly awaiting further developments.

This morning, it was also reported that the actor has voluntarily stepped down from his latest project, No Way Out, a thriller drama also meant to be starring Yoo Jae Myung, Yum Jung Ah, Kim Mu Yeol, and Lee Kwang Soo. The production is expected to resume in 2 weeks after facing a delay due to the drug investigation.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

