‘My musical inspirations were gone’: Jessie shares why she took break after ZOOM on Jay Park’s podcast

Jessie revealed the reason for her break and why she had been inactive for about a year on Jay Park’s show on YouTube. She recently dropped the teaser for her upcoming comeback Gum and fans are eagerly anticipating her return after her massive hit ZOOM. Here is what Jessie had to say about taking a break.

Jessie shared why she took a break after ZOOM with Jay Park

On October 21, Jessie made an appearance on Jay Park’s show on YouTube. While the artists were talking about their careers and music, Jessie candidly opened up about why she had been inactive for the past year and how her journey was when she departed from her previous agency. The ZOOM rapper said that after ZOOM’s massive success, there was a lot of pressure. She elaborated that while she wanted to make relatable music, her agency wanted to generate pop hits and their agendas were not aligning. Jessie continued and added that she felt lost and felt like her music inspirations were gone which is why she also didn’t participate in any variety shows for a year.

Jessie had departed from P Nation in July 2022. Explaining how it was for her after she left the agency, she said that during the time that she was working as a freelancer without a label, many people backed away and left her. Adding to that Jessie stated that it was the moment she realized she couldn’t trust anybody.

The Nunu Nana artist signed with MORE VISION this year marking her new beginnings. She would be dropping her new single this month.

Jessie’s comeback with Gum

On October 25, 6 pm KST which is 2:30 pm IST, Jessie will be releasing her new single Gum under Jay Park’s label MORE VISION. On October 21, she dropped a fun and colorful teaser for her upcoming song. Fans eagerly anticipate her return with her upcoming release Gum.





