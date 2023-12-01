My Name fame Han So Hee makes unexpected appearance in public chat room, dispels nose surgery rumors

Han So Hee, renowned for her role in My Name, Nevertheless and more such K-dramas, stunned fans with an impromptu appearance in a public chat room, catching everyone off guard. During her unexpected interaction, she took the opportunity to address and dismiss swirling rumors regarding alleged nose surgery.

Han So Hee makes impromptu appearance in open chat room and dispels nose surgery suspicions

Actress Han So Hee pleasantly surprised her fans with an unexpected appearance in an open chat room on November 30, showcasing a candid and intimate interaction with her dedicated followers. The platform, KakaoTalk, allowed users to engage anonymously based on various themes or interests, often attracting celebrities like K-Pop artists for direct conversations with fans.

To confirm her authenticity, Han So Hee shared previously unseen selcas, one featuring the open chat room displayed on a tablet screen. Expressing her heartfelt sentiments, she conveyed her longing for fans, acknowledging their unwavering support while acknowledging her own growth and aspirations. In a touching message, she recognized the commitment of her fans, promising to value their support and protect their trust.

Addressing swirling speculations, the actress candidly clarified rumors regarding potential nose surgery. She attributed changes in her nasal appearance to a medical procedure aimed at rectifying issues caused by rhinitis, emphasizing that any alterations were due to necessary corrective measures rather than cosmetic adjustments. Han So Hee candidly shared her journey, explaining how rhinitis had affected the balance and appearance of her nose, underscoring the transient nature of the surgical changes.

Her openness and transparency resonated deeply with fans, showcasing her commitment to honesty and appreciation for their unwavering loyalty. By addressing personal matters directly and authentically, Han So Hee not only dispelled rumors but also fostered a stronger bond with her supporters. Her willingness to engage openly in a public forum highlighted her genuine connection with fans, reinforcing mutual trust and understanding within her fan community.

Han So Hee will star alongside Park Seo Joon in upcoming thriller drama Gyeongseong Creature

Han So Hee has joined a stellar cast, including Park Seo Joon, Soo Hyun, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul, and Wi Ha Joon, for the upcoming web series Gyeongseong Creature. Set in the spring of 1945, amidst Seoul's former name, Gyeongseong, the series vividly portrays the harrowing struggles of individuals during one of the city's darkest periods. Scheduled for its Netflix debut on December 22, 2023, the show navigates the intense battles fought amid the brink of life and death. With a gripping narrative set against historical turmoil, Gyeongseong Creature promises a compelling exploration of resilience and survival amid the tumultuous backdrop of wartime Seoul.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: (G)I-DLE is likely to make a comeback with their 2nd full album soon: Reports