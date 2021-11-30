‘My Name’ fame Park Hee Soon joins Park Shin Hye & Kim Seon Ho’s agency

A new beginning for Park Hee Soon. The actor seems to have recently signed with a new label following the success of his latest appearances. On November 29, Park Hee Soon was revealed to have joined SALT Entertainment which is home to big acting names like Park Shin Hye, Kim Seon Ho and Kim Ji Won.

SALT Entertainment released a statement announcing the juncture stating that they have signed an exclusive contract with them.

The exact statement reads as,

"We are happy to be able to establish a new relationship with actor Park Hee Soon, who has shown unrivaled talent in absorbing a character's qualities in each of his works. We will give our full support to Park Hee Soon, who is loved by the public for his sincere acting, so that he can work happily."

Park Hee Soon has been in the industry for over 2 decades now. His fearless attitude has been monumental in establishing his name as a force in the acting world. Some of his recent roles include a fantastic appearance on the Netflix hit series ‘My Name’ starring Han So Hee and Ahn Bo Hyun, where he acted as Choi Mujin, the leader of a drug cartel and executed the same with much passion. He received worldwide praise for his acting. Currently he stars as Lee Kangmu, a private investigator on the first AppleTV+ Korean title, ‘Dr. Brain’ directed by the famous Kim Jee Woon.

SALT Entertainment has established its name as a powerful label with actors including Kim Jung Hwa, Kim Joo Heon, Hong Seung Beom, Lee Joon Kyung and Jang Do Ha.

