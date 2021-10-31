‘My Name’ & ‘Nevertheless’ fame Han So Hee to join ‘Vincenzo’ director’s next work? Agency responds

Riding high off of the success of the various dramas that she has been a part of, with the latest one being Netflix’s revenge thriller ‘My Name’, it seems like the world is ready for another wonderful role to be portrayed the Han So Hee way. According to recent reports, the model turned actress has now been approached for another interesting role.

This time doing a complete 180, Han So Hee is in talks to lead the upcoming music drama ‘Why Did You Come To My House’ (literal title). Its genre defined as music romance, the drama is set to unveil the story of a man and a woman who teeter between the vasts of friendship and love.

Han So Hee has been approached for the role of Seo Eun Soo who is a lyricist. About three years ago, her debut came through unannounced all thanks to an opportunity she received. The character has been termed forthright and honest as she is someone who can is sure of her own feelings and expresses them unhesitating.

She has been friends with a boy for 20 years and has to live with him for 2 weeks where the two rediscover their relationship. As the story unfolds, so will their feelings in a natural setting while they continue to make music.

Han So Hee’s agency has said that it is true that the actor has received the offer and is currently reviewing it. The four-episode series helmed by ‘Vincenzo’ director and ‘She Would Never Know’ writer is expected to air sometime in the first half of 2022.

