‘My Name’ star Ahn Bo Hyun to join Shin Hye Sun in new fantasy drama ‘See You In My 19th Life’?

Ahn Bo Hyun's agency, FN Entertainment, announced on April 12th, "Ahn Bo Hyun is positively considering appearing in 'See You In My 19th Life'." It is a violent romance about a woman who remembers her past life and lives her 19th life. It is based on a webtoon of the same name.

Ahn Bo Hyun was offered the role of Dom Do Ha, the male lead. Previously, it was reported that Shin Hye Sun was considering appearing in the role of Ban Eum, the female lead. Ahn Bo Hyun is a South Korean actor. He originally debuted as a model in 2007. Since his acting debut in 2014, he has appeared in various films and television dramas including, ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016), ‘Dokgo Rewind’ (2018), ‘Her Private Life’ (2019). Ahn Bo Hyun achieved success and achieved a breakthrough through ‘Itaewon Class’ (2020). He continued his success with Netflix show ‘My Name’ (2021) and tvN's drama ‘Yumi's Cells’.

Shin Hye Sun is a South Korean actress. She made her debut in the television series School 2013. In 2017, Shin Hye Sun played her first leading role and became well known in the weekend drama, ‘My Golden Life’, which garnered more than 8 million viewers. She is also best known for her other leading roles in Korean dramas such as ‘Still 17’ (2018), ‘The Hymn of Death’ (2018), ‘Angel's Last Mission: Love’ (2019) and ‘Mr. Queen’ (2020–2021).

She has been lauded by industry insiders for her acting skills, her ability to convey emotions to her audience and her accurate diction, earning her the nickname 'diction fairy', and is being called by insiders as one of the best actresses of her generation.

