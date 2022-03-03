‘My Name’ star Chang Ryul joins BTOB’s Sungjae, Lee Jong Won and more in MBC’s ‘Gold Spoon’

The drama 'Gold Spoon', which was confirmed to be aired on MBC in the second half of 2022, is a life adventure story in which a child born in a poor family accidentally got a gold spoon and changed their fate with a friend who was born in a rich family and becomes a rich person.

Chang Ryul takes on the role of Seo Jun Tae, the younger brother of Seo Young Shin (Son Yeo Eun) and the leader of Amicus, a secret social club of golden spoons. He is a model young man who is always polite and pleasant, and he is liked by everyone for his handsome appearance and friendliness, but at the same time, he is also an unknown person.

In the meantime, Chang Ryul has appeared in dramas 'Arthdal ​​Chronicle', 'Secret Boutique', 'Rekka', and 'Secret Forest 2', and has accumulated filmography with solid acting skills and action-free action. In particular, in the Netflix series 'My Name', which hit the world last year, he took on the role of Do Kang Jae , a member of the Dongchun faction, and captivated global fans with his vengeful and maddening acting skills.

Actor Chang Ryul, who radiates a strong presence in every work he appears with a fresh mask and excellent acting skills, is looking forward to seeing what else he will show in the drama 'Gold Spoon'. MBC's new drama 'Gold Spoon' will be broadcast in the second half of this year.

