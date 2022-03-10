‘My Name’ star Chang Ryul to star alongside Jin Sun Kyu and Jeon Jong Seo in TVING’s ‘Ransom’

Chang Ryul will play the role of Guk Ryeol, who had no choice but to negotiate a ransom in a desperate situation. After being locked in a building due to a sudden earthquake, he is a person who does not hesitate to achieve what he wants, even in a life-or-death situation. ‘Ransom’ will be released exclusively on TV in the second half of 2022.

‘Ransom’ is a disaster-thriller that unfolds after a major earthquake hits a building where ransom bargaining for various reasons took place. It depicts the merciless struggle of human beings to survive in the chaos created by complete disconnection from the outside world.

Chang Ryul has appeared in dramas 'Arthdal ​​Chronicle', 'Secret Boutique', 'Rekka', and 'Secret Forest 2', and has accumulated filmography with solid acting skills and action-free action. In particular, in the Netflix series 'My Name', which hit the world last year, he took on the role of Do Kang Jae , a member of the Dongchun faction, and captivated global fans with his vengeful and maddening acting skills.

Previously, he was cast in MBC’s ‘Gold Spoon’ starring BTOB’s Sungjae, DIA’s Chaeyeon, Yeonwoo and Lee Jong Won. He will be taking on the role of Seo Jun Tae, younger brother of Seo Young Shin (Son Yeo Eun), who is the leader of Amicus, a secret social club for young rich kids. He is a model young man who is always polite and pleasant, and he is liked by everyone for his handsome appearance and friendliness, but at the same time, he also carries a lot of secrets.

