My Name star Han So Hee and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo reunite for brand video; send fans into meltdown

My Name actress Han So Hee and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo joined hands for a brand promotional video. The two actors are witnessed showing their chemistry as lovers in a house by the woods through this commercial. Fans can't keep calm as they saw the Nevertheless actress and the True Beauty actor together again, as they wish for them to appear in a K-drama together.

Han So Hee and Cha Eun Woo for a brand commercial video

The two Korean stars collaborated for the 2023 fall collection of a brand called GIORDANO. They illustrated the roles of two lovers and have been the talk of the town for their amazing visuals and adorable chemistry. The two are seen clicking selfies, burning firecrackers, and walking around the woods making fans want more. In this cozy visual film, Han So Hee and Cha Eun Woo have perfectly displayed the fall style and have given their warmth to the video. Netizens agreed that there could not be any other match so perfect than this and they should be given a chance to act together in a K-drama. What caught everyone's eyes was that one last shot where the two looked back at the camera as they shared wired earphones, this could not be more romantic, fans say. The fans are completely in love with their chemistry and their beauty as they slay the casual clothing collection with their charms.

About Han So Hee and Cha Eun Woo

Previously, The World of the Married star was seen beside the ASTRO member for promotional videos of the webtoon called The Villainess is a Marionette. They depicted the lead characters Princess Kayena and Duke Kidreck. The video is popular among fans as they exuded the powerful royal aura going against Lee Soo Hyuk's character Prince Regef. Han So Hee is a popular South Korean actress who previously appeared in BTS' Jungkook's recording-breaking solo single Seven's official music video. Cha Eun Woo was seen suiting up for his brand endorsements recently, the singer is seen showing his striking visuals in the latest Chaument pop-up store in Seoul. He received the Popular Star Award at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards for enormously huge popularity.

