My Name star Han So Hee to appear in BTS' Jungkook's solo music video? Find out

Actress Han So Hee and BTS member Jungkook were spotted returning from overseas at the Incheon airport at the same time. BTS ARMYs started speculating a possible collaboration between Han So Hee and the maknae Jungkook.

Is Han So Hee collaborating with BTS' Jungkook?

Han So Hee and BTS member Jungkook were seen coming home on the same day after completing their overseas schedule. This incident has stirred up a rumor among the two fandoms of Han So Hee's fans and ARMYs. They are predicting a potential collaboration between the two stars. On June 22, Han So Hee was seen in an alluring airport look, which fans are going crazy over. The Nevertheless actress Han So Hee went all black with a tube top, hot pants, and fishnet stockings. As Jungkook was spotted at the airport during the same timeline as Han So Hee, fans assume she might appear in one of Jungkook's solo music video projects. BTS' Jungkook's most anticipated solo debut album is in the making, however, neither the release dates or collaboration details have been revealed.

Jungkook's Solo Debut Album

BTS' Jungkook is preparing for his solo debut and fans are way too excited to hear it. BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed on May 9 that the STAY ALIVE singer will be releasing his first solo album very soon, the date of release would be confirmed soon. The maknae has been taking international trips and fans believe it is for recording his new album or filming a music video. A music critic Kim Young Dae had a chance to listen to a few songs on Jungkook's solo album, in his review he praised Jungkook's skills and named his voice to be the trendiest among the BTS members. Kim Young Dae says that the songs are extremely good with an R&B and American pop vibe and have the potential to take over the U.S. charts. The DREAMERS singer's profile on the Melon music platform and the genres of the artists' music included POP, Ballad, RnB/Soul, fans are all ready for his album and can not wait to hear it.

