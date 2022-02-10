‘My Name’ star Park Hee Soon and Kim Shin Rok join Han Hyo Joo and Jo In Sung in the new fantasy drama

On February 10, Disney Plus Korea confirmed Park Hee Soon and Kim Shin Rok in the cast of the upcoming series ‘Moving’ alongside Han Hyo Joo, Jo In Sung and Ryu Seung Ryong. Kim Bong Seok, Jang Hee Soo and Lee Gang Hoon attend the same high school. They look like ordinary students, but they have special abilities that they inherited from their parents.

Kim Bong Seok has the ability to fly, while Jang Hee Soo has excellent athletic abilities and is able to rapidly recover from injuries, like being shot or stabbed. Lee Gang Hoon has uncanny power and speed. These three students try to hide their special abilities from other people, while their parents struggle to protect them from being used by other people.

Park Hee Soon takes on the role of Kim Deok Yoon, a character who risked everything to complete a mission according to an order in an important event unfolding in the work. He is a character who has come to have complex emotions through a series of events, maximizing the climax of the play and adding tension to provide a sense of immersion.

Kim Shin Rok will play the role of 'Yeo Woon Gyu', a character hidden behind a huge force in the drama. Yeo Woon Gyu is a person who plans and directs anything for the success of a mission within a huge force hidden under the veil in the drama.

Meanwhile, Disney+'s original series 'Moving' will be released only through Disney+ in the second half of 2022.

