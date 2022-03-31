‘My Name’ star Park Hee Soon & ‘Hellbound’ star Kim Hyun Joo to lead SBS’ new mystery drama?

On March 31, a representative from the entertainment industry announced that Park Hee Soon and Kim Hyun Joo will be joining the lead role in SBS's new drama 'Trolley' which is a story about the wife of a member of the National Assembly who lived quietly while hiding the past, and the dilemmas and choices that the couple faces as her secrets are revealed to the world.

Park Hee Soon will play Jung Do in the drama. Jung Do is a promising member of the National Assembly who has been re-elected to elected office through proportional representation with one meaning to make the world a better place. One day, due to an unexpected incident, the secret of his wife that he did not know is revealed to the world, and his smooth life is thrown into a whirlpool.

Kim Hyun Joo will play the role of Hye Joo, the wife of a re-elected member of the National Assembly, but who has never been exposed to the outside world. One day, due to an unexpected incident, Hye Joo's past is revealed, and her quiet life is shattered.

Park Hee Soon became active in film beginning 2002, and won several Best Supporting Actor awards for his portrayal of a tough cop in ‘Seven Days’ (2007). He received further acting recognitions for his roles in the films ‘The Scam’ (2009) and ‘1987: When the Day Comes’ (2017). Apart from his film career, He starred in television series ‘All About My Romance’ (2013), ‘The Missing’ (2015), ‘Beautiful World’ (2019), and ‘My Name’ (2021), the latter most of which brought him international attention.

Kim Hyun Joo is a South Korean actress. She is best known for her leading roles in television dramas ‘Glass Slippers’ (2002), ‘Toji, the Land’ (2004), ‘Twinkle Twinkle’ (2011), ‘What Happens to My Family?’ (2014) and ‘I Have a Lover’ (2015).

'Trolley' is written by Bori Ryu, who created a delicate emotional line with 'Do you like Brahms?' It will be broadcast in the second half of 2022 through SBS.

