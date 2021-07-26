‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ star Jang Ki Yong announces military enlistment

It’s time to bid goodbye to Jang Ki Yong for a little while. The actor is said to be enlisting for mandatory military service this August. On 26 July, his agency, YG Entertainment released an official statement announcing the same. He will be beginning the basic training for the military on 23 August, following which he will join the military as an active duty soldier.

The details such as the location and his exact time of enlistment will not be revealed to prevent any spread of Covid-19. He will get over with the shooting of his current drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ before enlisting.

The statement from his agency reads,

“Hello. This is YG Entertainment.

Actor Jang Ki Yong will enlist as an active duty soldier on August 23 after concluding filming for his drama “Now, We Are Breaking Up” (literal title).

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the location and time of his enlistment will not be revealed.

This was an inevitable decision made for the safety of fans and reporters, so we ask for your understanding.

Please show support for Jang Ki Yong as he diligently completes his mandatory service and returns in good health.

Thank you.”

‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a rom-com drama starring Jang Ki Yong, Song Hye Kyo, Kim Joo Hun, and Choi Hee Seo. It revolves around the story of falling in love and breaking up in today’s world. Jang Ki Yong will play the lead role of a rich freelancer photographer opposite the leader of the design department Song Hye Kyo. The drama will premiere at the end of this year on SBS TV.

He was last seen in the drama ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ alongside Lee Hyeri.

We’ll see you soon Jang Ki Yong, until then we hope you stay safe and sound.

