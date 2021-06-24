My Roommate is a Gumiho stars top the most buzzworthy cast rankings along with the drama

The drama has reached the halfway point as the fans become more interested in it. Read on to know more.

My Roommate is a Gumiho stars Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong have reigned in the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. Hyeri has consistently stayed on the Number 1 while her co-actor and the male lead Jang Ki Yong climbed up to Number 2. The drama ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ also stood at third position for the most buzzworthy drama of the week becoming one of the five tvN dramas to be in top 10. The tvN drama has crossed its halfway mark as the second-half will now commence. To rank at such a high position midway through the season is a good sign showing that viewers have been engrossed in it as well as appreciate the actors who have also ranked high this week.

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri is a singer and actor who is renowned for being a cast member in the variety show ‘Real Men’ and then being the lead actor of highly-watched ‘Reply 1988’. Jang Ki Yong is a model who became prominently known for acting in ‘Search:WWW’. Hyeri plays the role of Lee Dam while Jang Ki Yong plays the role of Shin Woo Yeo, the Gumiho. New stills of the drama show the two characters growing closer in the upcoming episode with a heart-fluttering moment for the viewers. The first half of the show focused on the story of them falling in love with each other and the latter half will build their relationship while they navigate being together as a human and a Gumiho.

