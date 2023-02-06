My Roommate is a Gumiho’s Jang Ki Yong to discharge soon after completing his mandatory military enlistment

Jang Ki Yong , who enlisted in the army in August 2012 for military service, will be discharged on February 22 as scheduled. The day to come back to the fans is approaching.

These days, when the mandatory wearing of indoor masks due to COVID-19 is lifted and returning to daily life, it is unlikely if the stars' discharge event could be held in the welcome of the fans who gathered at the scene like in the past. In this regard, an official from YG Entertainment told a South Korean media outlet, "There is no official event related to (Jang Ki Yong's) discharge that is currently being planned. So far, we have judged the situation to be careful."

Jang Ki Yong enlisted immediately after filming the SBS drama 'Now, We're Breaking Up'. He made a surprise appearance at a pre-recorded production presentation to promote the drama. In October of last year, he drew attention as an MC for the closing ceremony of the 'Gyeryong World Military Culture Expo' held in Gyeryong City, Chungcheongnam.

Jang Ki Yong’s fan club:

Recently, Jang Ki Yong's fan club 'Choi Aegyon' announced that they had delivered a scholarship of 3 million won to Ulsan High School, the actor's alma mater. They launched the 'Scholarship Association for Jang Ki Yong' in December last year. The support team explained, "Our fan cafe delivers scholarships three times a year." On birthdays and at the end of the year, scholarships are delivered to Ulsan High School, and on the debut anniversary, scholarships are delivered to Taeyeon School, which has a sister school with Ulsan High School.

Other actors who will be discharging soon:

Seo Kang Joon, who enlisted after showing off his new charm, will be discharged in May. Perhaps because of his handsome and flawless appearance, when one thinks of Seo Kang Joon, romance and melodrama come first, but his choices often deviated from expectations. In the fall of 2021, around the end of the drama ‘Lovers of The Red Sky’, the entertainment program ‘House on Wheels 3’ was released and Gong Myung was introduced as the new youngest member, and he enlisted in active duty before the broadcast even ended.

