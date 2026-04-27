My Royal Nemesis Release Date: Lim Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun’s romantic comedy locks May 8 premiere

K-dramas love the trope of the Joseon Dynasty era to a modern setting body swap or time travel, and vice versa. Mr Queen, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Rooftop Prince, and more are just a few of the examples of successful storylines based on the setting. Another one is gearing up for its entry into the grand lineup as the upcoming romantic comedy My Royal Nemesis announces its release date.

My Royal Nemesis comes to the screens this May

On April 27, 2026, Netflix announced the release plans for the rom-com My Royal Nemesis. The Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun starrer will meet the audiences weekly on SBS TV on May 8, 2026, onwards and will air every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 (KST). Global streaming for the show has been confirmed on Netflix. Apart from the two leads, Jang Seung Jo and Lee Se Hee will be joining the project.

The first poster for the same was shared online, showcasing the dynamic personalities of the two stars as well as the contrasting backdrops for the story. Lim Ji Yeon, who will be playing dual roles of Shin Seo Ri and Kang Dan Shim, can be seen in a hanbok (traditional Korean clothing) with a palace setting in the background. On the other hand, Heo Nam Jun, who will play a modern-day chaebol (conglomerate heir), can be seen dressed in a tailored suit. Among the many differences, one thing remains the same, their annoyed and anger-ridden faces. Check out the announcement below:

The show promises the romance between a troublesome villainess from the Joseon era, Kang Dan Shim, waking up in the body of Shin Seo Ri, a nobody side actress in today’s world who is working on the set of a sageuk (historical) drama, and Cha Se Gye, a third-generation heir who is known to be ruthless.

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