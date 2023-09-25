MY SHINee WORLD: Release date for SHINee's 15th anniversary film changed to November 3; Teaser poster OUT

SHINee is a K-pop group under SM Entertainment. The group has now completed 15 years in the K-pop music industry. To mark the celebration, SHINee will be releasing a film titled MY SHINee WORLD that will reflect on SHINee's journey in the past 15 years. Previously, the movie was scheduled to be released in September but the date has been shifted to November 2023.

MY SHINee WORLD, SHINee’s 15th-anniversary film

MY SHINee WORLD will be out on November 3. The release date was shifted from September to November to improve the overall quality of the film. It is a special concert movie by SHINee for their fans SHINee World. The movie will reflect on SHINee's bond with its fans during the six solo concerts held by the group so far. SHINee fans will be able to enjoy this experience through various perspectives of the stage from the group's concerts combined with vivid sounds that will make the fans feel as if they are at a real concert. The special film will also feature a variety of unreleased content from the group. It will provide meaningful time to the artists as well as the fans as they both look back on the precious 15 years of each other’s support. Below is the released teaser photo for the upcoming film:

About SHINee

SHINee debuted as a five-member group in May 2008 under SM Entertainment. The five members of the group included Onew, Key, Minho, Taemin and Jonghyun. Jonghyun passed away in December 2017 since then the group has continued to work as a four-member team. The K-pop group has given hit songs kike Ring Ding Dong, Replay, Lucifer and more. The group has released eight Korean albums and five albums in Japanese. SHINee has also gone on various tours to connect with fans. The group recently released their album Hard in June 2023. Till today the group continues to enjoy massive success and love from their fans around the world.

